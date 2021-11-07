Twitter reacts to Rose Namajunas’ split decision title defense over Zhang Weili at UFC 268

Rose Namajunas put a stamp on her rivalry with Zhang Weili on Saturday when she came out on top of the their UFC 268 rematch.

Namajunas (11-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) earned the first title defense in her second strawweight title reign courtesy of a split decision victory over Weili (21-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in their rematch, which served as the co-main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Namajunas’ win over Weili at UFC 268.

Nick Kalikas

The first of two #UFC268 title rematches is up next as @RoseNamajunas and Zhang Weili run it back for strawweight gold. Results and play-by-play: https://t.co/HzLkrciFVg pic.twitter.com/SuWNT2ajII — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Magnum makes her way to challenge the throne 🏆 [ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/KfYuQdbCI5 — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

MMA Junkie

“I’m the best! I’m the best!” Champ @rosenamajunas with some self affirmation as she heads to the octagon to defend her title. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/3ySmbGiocz — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021

UFC

Anton Tabuena

Nice leg kick to start for Zhang. But she's still fighting from way outside where Rose is comfortable. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 7, 2021

Derek Brunson

The crowd is screaming “let’s go Brandon” during the rose and zhang fight . I guess let’s go Brandon #UFC268 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 7, 2021

Bruno Massami

Zhang takes Rose down… This is VERY interesting… #UFC268 — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) November 7, 2021

UFC

Cageside Press

Weili lands a body kick. Weili leg kick. Right hand Rose. Weili left hand, head kick. Rose leg kick. Weili leg kick and they clash for a second. Weili leg kick. Front kick Rose and Weili falls! ROSE SWARMS! What happened there? Round ends #UFC268 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) November 7, 2021

Chris Leben

Ben Askren

R1 Weili — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

Tatiana Suarez

Kenny Florian

Besides giving up takedown, I see a Rose who was winning that round. She’s finding her range way better than Zhang. Zhang needs to settle down and let her feet lead her into her combos better. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 7, 2021

Andre Fili

Rose’s range control is some of the best in the entire sport. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) November 7, 2021

Bloody Elbow

Namajunas lands a nice left hook. Zhang comes back with a right. Low kick from Zhang. Rose lands a left. #UFC268 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 7, 2021

Rob Tatum

Zhang is chewing up the lead leg of Namajunas with low kicks. #UFC268 — Rob Tatum (@RobTatum303) November 7, 2021

UFC

Marc Raimondi

Zhang and Namajunas are just both tremendous fighters. #UFC268 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 7, 2021

Brett Okamoto

Another really competitive round. Very close. Both of the opening rounds could have gone either way. I give a slight edge to Weili and have her up 20-18 but these scores could already be up in the air. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 7, 2021

Ben Askren

R2 Rose. 19-19! — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

Kenny Florian

Nice takedown by Rose to finish but Round 2 to Zhang. Leg kicks, tight hand combos landing well for Zhang now. No doubt Zhang’s wrestling is much improved. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 7, 2021

Teddy Atlas

Another great fight, Zhang made adjustment striking and countered, smart. #UFC268 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 7, 2021

Arash Markazi

Kay Hansen

Shoulder bumps by rose 😍 #UFC268 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) November 7, 2021

UFC

Thug Rose with the big shots, but Weili EATS them 👀 [ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/GpNmv43sSf — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021

John Hyon Ko

These ladies throwing heat. The sound of each clean shot is deafening. #UFC268 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) November 7, 2021

Stephen Thompson

Ben Askren

2-1 Weili — Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021

Teddy Atlas

Always about geography. Rose striking, Zhang on Mat #UFC268 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 7, 2021

Kenny Florian

Wow! Zhang steals round 3 with that takedown and ground work. Feel like Rose has gotten away from her feints and long range attacks. Leg kicks taking its toll and limiting her footwork as well. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 7, 2021

Tatiana Suarez

Love to see it! Such a good fight! #UFC268 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 7, 2021

MMA Junkie

Trevor Wittman is glowing watching Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili throw down in Round 4. 😃 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/w0erXgUsrd — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021

Brendan Fitzgerald

Rose just employed the younger sibling bicycle kick to keep older siblings away to get back up. — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) November 7, 2021

Ryan Clark

Great job by Rose to escape back control and get into guard. That could have been much worse. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 7, 2021

Brad Tavares

Got it 2-2 going into the final round! Best WMMA fight I’ve seen! Great job ladies! #UFC268 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 7, 2021

Chris Leben

Charles Rosa

This is what a championship is all about ..who wants it more @ufc #UFC268 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) November 7, 2021

Tommy Toe Hold

Wild watching two title fights at the same time. Last round here for Rose and Zhang. Massive round! — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) November 7, 2021

Sam Alvey

The commentators have justified This matchup like 8 times this fight already 😂 — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) November 7, 2021

MS

All I know is these two women are two of the best to ever do it. Rose’s footwork and seamless movements, Weili’s ridiculous strength. Queens. — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) November 7, 2021

UFC

Damon Martin

"There's not another compelling fight" Joe Rogan just disregarding the rest of a damn good strawweight division including Carla Esparza, who was the legit No. 1 contender. #UFC268 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 7, 2021

Rob Tatum

48-47 Zhang, but it's going to come down to how the judges scored the second round. A 48-47 card for Namajunas is totally fine. She clearly won the last two rounds. Competitive fight. #UFC268 — Rob Tatum (@RobTatum303) November 7, 2021

Brad Tavares

I got it 3-2 for Thug Rose. Great fight! We’ll see what the judges say… #andStill #ufc268 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 7, 2021

MMA Junkie

