Twitter reacts to Rose Namajunas’ split decision title defense over Zhang Weili at UFC 268
Rose Namajunas put a stamp on her rivalry with Zhang Weili on Saturday when she came out on top of the their UFC 268 rematch.
Namajunas (11-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) earned the first title defense in her second strawweight title reign courtesy of a split decision victory over Weili (21-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in their rematch, which served as the co-main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Namajunas’ win over Weili at UFC 268.
MMA Junkie
The first of two #UFC268 title rematches is up next as @RoseNamajunas and Zhang Weili run it back for strawweight gold.
Results and play-by-play: https://t.co/HzLkrciFVg pic.twitter.com/SuWNT2ajII
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021
Nick Kalikas
#UFC268 Strawweight Title Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Weili Zhang -110
Rose Namajunas -110@UFC 💰 | #espnplus | @espn
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) November 7, 2021
UFC
Magnum makes her way to challenge the throne 🏆
[ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/KfYuQdbCI5
— UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021
MMA Junkie
“I’m the best! I’m the best!”
Champ @rosenamajunas with some self affirmation as she heads to the octagon to defend her title. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/3ySmbGiocz
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021
UFC
Showtime for the SW championship 👑
[ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/X1BqS58SLw
— UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021
Anton Tabuena
Nice leg kick to start for Zhang. But she's still fighting from way outside where Rose is comfortable.
— Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 7, 2021
Derek Brunson
The crowd is screaming “let’s go Brandon” during the rose and zhang fight . I guess let’s go Brandon #UFC268
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 7, 2021
Bruno Massami
Zhang takes Rose down… This is VERY interesting… #UFC268
— Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) November 7, 2021
UFC
Things are starting to pick up early 👀
[ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/0QUSclUf9C
— UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021
Cageside Press
Weili lands a body kick. Weili leg kick. Right hand Rose. Weili left hand, head kick. Rose leg kick. Weili leg kick and they clash for a second. Weili leg kick. Front kick Rose and Weili falls! ROSE SWARMS! What happened there? Round ends #UFC268
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) November 7, 2021
Chris Leben
These ladies can bang! #UFC268 @ufc
— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) November 7, 2021
Ben Askren
R1 Weili
— Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021
Tatiana Suarez
Strawweights!!!! #UFC268
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 7, 2021
Kenny Florian
Besides giving up takedown, I see a Rose who was winning that round. She’s finding her range way better than Zhang. Zhang needs to settle down and let her feet lead her into her combos better.
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 7, 2021
Andre Fili
Rose’s range control is some of the best in the entire sport.
— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) November 7, 2021
Bloody Elbow
Namajunas lands a nice left hook. Zhang comes back with a right. Low kick from Zhang. Rose lands a left. #UFC268
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 7, 2021
Rob Tatum
Zhang is chewing up the lead leg of Namajunas with low kicks. #UFC268
— Rob Tatum (@RobTatum303) November 7, 2021
UFC
Putting a stamp on the end of the second.
[ @RoseNamajunas | #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/ebfY98fgU0
— UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021
Marc Raimondi
Zhang and Namajunas are just both tremendous fighters. #UFC268
— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 7, 2021
Brett Okamoto
Another really competitive round. Very close. Both of the opening rounds could have gone either way. I give a slight edge to Weili and have her up 20-18 but these scores could already be up in the air.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 7, 2021
Ben Askren
R2 Rose. 19-19!
— Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021
Kenny Florian
Nice takedown by Rose to finish but Round 2 to Zhang. Leg kicks, tight hand combos landing well for Zhang now. No doubt Zhang’s wrestling is much improved.
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 7, 2021
Teddy Atlas
Another great fight, Zhang made adjustment striking and countered, smart. #UFC268
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 7, 2021
Arash Markazi
Dana White watching #CaneloPlant during #UFC268 at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/qb5hQ4ixIN
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 7, 2021
Kay Hansen
Shoulder bumps by rose 😍 #UFC268
— Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) November 7, 2021
UFC
Thug Rose with the big shots, but Weili EATS them 👀
[ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/GpNmv43sSf
— UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021
John Hyon Ko
These ladies throwing heat. The sound of each clean shot is deafening. #UFC268
— John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) November 7, 2021
Stephen Thompson
2-1 Weili? How y’all scoring it? #UFC268
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) November 7, 2021
Ben Askren
2-1 Weili
— Funky (@Benaskren) November 7, 2021
Teddy Atlas
Always about geography. Rose striking, Zhang on Mat #UFC268
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 7, 2021
Kenny Florian
Wow! Zhang steals round 3 with that takedown and ground work. Feel like Rose has gotten away from her feints and long range attacks. Leg kicks taking its toll and limiting her footwork as well.
— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 7, 2021
Tatiana Suarez
Love to see it! Such a good fight! #UFC268
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 7, 2021
MMA Junkie
Trevor Wittman is glowing watching Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili throw down in Round 4. 😃 #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/w0erXgUsrd
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021
Brendan Fitzgerald
Rose just employed the younger sibling bicycle kick to keep older siblings away to get back up.
— Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) November 7, 2021
Ryan Clark
Great job by Rose to escape back control and get into guard. That could have been much worse.
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 7, 2021
Brad Tavares
Got it 2-2 going into the final round! Best WMMA fight I’ve seen! Great job ladies! #UFC268
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 7, 2021
Chris Leben
EVEN! 2 champs showed up! Rose/Zhang 👊🏻 #UFC268 @ufc
— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) November 7, 2021
Charles Rosa
This is what a championship is all about ..who wants it more @ufc #UFC268
— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) November 7, 2021
Tommy Toe Hold
Wild watching two title fights at the same time. Last round here for Rose and Zhang. Massive round!
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) November 7, 2021
Sam Alvey
The commentators have justified This matchup like 8 times this fight already 😂
— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) November 7, 2021
MS
All I know is these two women are two of the best to ever do it. Rose’s footwork and seamless movements, Weili’s ridiculous strength. Queens.
— MS (@UFC_Obsessed) November 7, 2021
UFC
Final. 5️⃣. Minutes ⏰
[ #UFC268 | We’re LIVE on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xRVlqJBhNX ] pic.twitter.com/OTREVboBMr
— UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2021
Damon Martin
"There's not another compelling fight"
Joe Rogan just disregarding the rest of a damn good strawweight division including Carla Esparza, who was the legit No. 1 contender. #UFC268
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 7, 2021
Rob Tatum
48-47 Zhang, but it's going to come down to how the judges scored the second round. A 48-47 card for Namajunas is totally fine. She clearly won the last two rounds. Competitive fight. #UFC268
— Rob Tatum (@RobTatum303) November 7, 2021
Brad Tavares
I got it 3-2 for Thug Rose. Great fight! We’ll see what the judges say… #andStill #ufc268
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 7, 2021
MMA Junkie
#UFC268 results: @RoseNamajunas def. Zhang Weili via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-46) – to defend strawweight title
Results and play-by-play: https://t.co/HzLkrciFVg pic.twitter.com/hrfgnFVob1
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 7, 2021
1
1