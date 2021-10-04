Twitter reacts to Rodney Harrison's pregame umbrella holder
It was raining in Foxborough ahead of Sunday night's much-anticipated showdown between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NBC's "Football Night in America" crew was on the Gillette Stadium field pregame despite the rain, and Mike Tirico, Drew Brees and Tony Dungy all had umbrellas in hand.
And then there was Rodney Harrison.
Who’s holding Rodney’s umbrella? pic.twitter.com/i0tdpMWLqw
— Kicks Deals (@KicksDeals) October 4, 2021
It's not clear why the former Patriot and two-time Super Bowl champion wasn't holding his umbrella. But social media had fun with it.
What a flex from Rodney Harrison pic.twitter.com/PaRkStcxHi
— Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) October 3, 2021
Shoutout to @Rodney_Harrison for being the only guy with a personal umbrella holder. pic.twitter.com/L47NjCE0NU
— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 4, 2021
The real star of tonight’s game… the mystery hand holding Rodney Harrison’s umbrella 🤔#SNF pic.twitter.com/geB7TQkD5R
— Anne Elise Parks (@anneeliseparks) October 4, 2021
Shoutout to the person getting paid to be Rodney Harrison’s Fonzworth Bentley pic.twitter.com/WAoJrLu1DE
— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) October 3, 2021