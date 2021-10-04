Twitter reacts to Rodney Harrison's pregame umbrella holder

Twitter reacts to Rodney Harrison's umbrella holder on SNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It was raining in Foxborough ahead of Sunday night's much-anticipated showdown between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NBC's "Football Night in America" crew was on the Gillette Stadium field pregame despite the rain, and Mike Tirico, Drew Brees and Tony Dungy all had umbrellas in hand.

And then there was Rodney Harrison.

It's not clear why the former Patriot and two-time Super Bowl champion wasn't holding his umbrella. But social media had fun with it.

What a flex from Rodney Harrison pic.twitter.com/PaRkStcxHi — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) October 3, 2021

Shoutout to @Rodney_Harrison for being the only guy with a personal umbrella holder. pic.twitter.com/L47NjCE0NU — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 4, 2021

The real star of tonight’s game… the mystery hand holding Rodney Harrison’s umbrella 🤔#SNF pic.twitter.com/geB7TQkD5R — Anne Elise Parks (@anneeliseparks) October 4, 2021