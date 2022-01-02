Twitter reacts to Robert Quinn setting Bears’ single-season sack record

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
Robert Quinn made Bears history with his 18th sack of the season, breaking Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s single-season sack record in his 15th game this season.

For most of Sunday’s game against the Giants, it appeared as if them abandoning the passing game was going to keep Quinn from even getting an opportunity to break the record.

But when you’re trailing by 26 points, eventually you have to start throwing the ball. Even if disaster awaited Mike Glennon every time he dropped back to pass.

After some close calls earlier in the game, Quinn finally got home to Glennon in the fourth quarter.

There hasn’t been much to love during this miserable season, but Quinn making history was something special for Bears fans to remember. Especially after Quinn looked like he was going to be a free-agent bust after last season before a remarkable comeback year.

