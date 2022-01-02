Twitter reacts to Robert Quinn setting Bears’ single-season sack record

Robert Quinn made Bears history with his 18th sack of the season, breaking Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s single-season sack record in his 15th game this season.

For most of Sunday’s game against the Giants, it appeared as if them abandoning the passing game was going to keep Quinn from even getting an opportunity to break the record.

But when you’re trailing by 26 points, eventually you have to start throwing the ball. Even if disaster awaited Mike Glennon every time he dropped back to pass.

After some close calls earlier in the game, Quinn finally got home to Glennon in the fourth quarter.

There hasn’t been much to love during this miserable season, but Quinn making history was something special for Bears fans to remember. Especially after Quinn looked like he was going to be a free-agent bust after last season before a remarkable comeback year.

Imagine someone telling you last off-season that Robert Quinn was going to break the Bears single season sack record. — Dave (@runbackdave) January 2, 2022

Robert Quinn just broke the Bears single season sack record on Mike Glennon. He also once broke the Rams single season record on Mike Glennon. — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) January 2, 2022

Dan Hampton

Steve McMichael

Richard Dent

Rosevelt Colvin

Adewale Ogunleye

Julius Peppers

Khalil Mack Robert Quinn stands above them all. I still can't believe it. pic.twitter.com/fRqDe9vomn — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) January 2, 2022

Good for Robert Quinn. I was one of many who questioned the acquisition last year (I still think there's a real explanation there we didn't get) and have made sure this year to give him credit when it's due. It's every week and he's done his job and then some this year. — Leila Rahimi (@leilarahimi) January 2, 2022

Should have stuck with Floyd should I go on! — Alex Acevedo (@AlexAce519) January 2, 2022

Any talk about trading Robert Quinn to create cap room for next season she be met with… pic.twitter.com/ESsvb784zp — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) January 2, 2022

Going from 2 sacks to 18 sacks is one of the biggest year to year turnarounds I’ve ever seen — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) January 2, 2022

18 sacks in 15 games Incredible season by Quinn pic.twitter.com/f64y4ceQ69 — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) January 2, 2022

Robert Quinn just broke the Bears single-season sack record with 18. Unbelievable comeback season for him pic.twitter.com/FbZlFPUJzz — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) January 2, 2022

Robert Quinn breaks Richard Dent's #Bears single-season sack record. Matt Nagy calls timeout to allow the crowd to give Quinn the recognition he deserves. Pretty cool moment. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 2, 2022

Robert Quinn has 18 sacks. He has broken Richard Dent's single-season #Bears record of 17.5 sacks. Well deserved. What a season he's had! — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 2, 2022

Richard Dent held the record for a looong time. Congrats the Robert Quinn https://t.co/1CMGGdyoM6 — Nate Hamer aka Patkilpat aka Dexter Dixon (@SpaceLabX1) January 2, 2022

Yessirrr good for Robert Quinn. Great season man. — WB Evantraevious 🙄☄️🌟 (@Evantraevious1) January 2, 2022

The lone bright spot on defense in a tough year. Congrats Robert Quinn! 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/Tl1JcFpovK — DL (@DonDizzz) January 2, 2022

This man going crazy but that just makes 22.5 sacks seem even crazier https://t.co/wKu0BHkWkz — 𝕂𝕖𝕝𝕧𝕚𝕟𝟜ℙ𝔽 (@4pfkelvin) January 2, 2022

everything sus now cause he the “sack king” that’s insane https://t.co/Tsz1HGkBaq — messiah (@HeWhoIsHimm) January 2, 2022

One of the most underrated players really in this pass rushing generation https://t.co/Fv1qPe1GH9 — i’m him (@_312DARIUS) January 2, 2022

Something to legitimately be happy & proud of as a Bears fan!! https://t.co/yVjzwf5jw1 — RC Sportscasting (@RCsportscasting) January 2, 2022

we #bears have a new #SACKMAN – fir those who remember’85 bears dent being the sackman https://t.co/iihrp2nc8J — sandy reynolds (@sandyreynolds81) January 2, 2022

Give this man the DPOY. https://t.co/KmIQrcew0o — Kyle Schreiner (@BABY_OAF) January 2, 2022

Year 1 v Year 2 for Robert Quinn is insane. DPOY https://t.co/J6hcm0Qmhn — mayor of section 509 (@BovHahn) January 2, 2022

Breaking a record of the legend. What an incredible feat!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/no0G7Rqcbi — gonink (@gonink) January 2, 2022

This man has shut me up from last year big time https://t.co/EKzRAuszrX — 🤨 (@Chicagonzo708) January 2, 2022

I’m sorry for the mean things I’ve said about you, Robert https://t.co/NGE8vlzThq — Mitch Johnston (@mitchjohn31) January 2, 2022

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR!!!!! 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/s3B40y3KwY — JUSTO (@Young_Justo) January 2, 2022

ROBERT QUINN NEW BEARS CAREER SACKS RECORD HOLDER SURPASSING RICHARD DENT. #DaBears | #NYGvsCHI pic.twitter.com/IWl00PTwur — Bear Down Blog (@BearDown_Blog) January 2, 2022

HE DID IT ROBERT QUINN INSERTS HIS NAME INTO CHICAGO BEAR HISTORY 18 sacks one season. — Bears Nation (6-10) (@BearsNationCHI) January 2, 2022

Best part of today’s Bears game? Robert Quinn breaks the all-time Bears single season sack record and does it in 16 games, forever removing the “yeah, but” from the discussion. — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) January 2, 2022

Robert Quinn went from being the most criticized Bears signing in 2020 to breaking the single season sack record in 2021. — LucasP (@LucasPerfetti46) January 2, 2022

