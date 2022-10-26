Twitter reacts to Robert Quinn getting traded to the Eagles

Brendan Sugrue
The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles took another step in their rebuild on Wednesday. The Bears traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. The move comes less than a week before the NFL trade deadline.

Quinn was a popular name to be moved this offseason after his record-breaking season in which he broke the team’s single-season sack record with 18.5 in 2021. When Poles began moving on from other veteran defensive studs such as Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Quinn was next. Now, he goes to a surging Eagles team that is looking to make a run at the Super Bowl.

Quinn. who was voted as a team captain, finishes his 2022 season with the Bears with eight total tackles, two for a loss, and one sack.

Bears fans and fans across the league shared their thoughts on the move, with many believing it was the right trade to make.

