Twitter reacts to Robert Quinn getting traded to the Eagles

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles took another step in their rebuild on Wednesday. The Bears traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. The move comes less than a week before the NFL trade deadline.

Quinn was a popular name to be moved this offseason after his record-breaking season in which he broke the team’s single-season sack record with 18.5 in 2021. When Poles began moving on from other veteran defensive studs such as Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Quinn was next. Now, he goes to a surging Eagles team that is looking to make a run at the Super Bowl.

Quinn. who was voted as a team captain, finishes his 2022 season with the Bears with eight total tackles, two for a loss, and one sack.

Bears fans and fans across the league shared their thoughts on the move, with many believing it was the right trade to make.

Thanks to Robert Quinn for his franchise record setting year last season. 18.5 sacks! Best of luck in Philly. This is a trade the Bears needed to make. — BuffLlama (@JayDizzyD) October 26, 2022

I am actually quite the fan of the #Bears moving Robert Quinn to Philadelphia. Quinn, who recorded 18.5 sacks in 2021, has a massive cap hit that is now off the table. Chicago also receives a 4th-round pick in return for Quinn. I dig it, Ryan Poles 👏 — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) October 26, 2022

No brainer for the Bears https://t.co/o4rObnSDtX — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 26, 2022

#Bears GM Ryan Poles trading a guy he was most likely going to cut next year for a 4th round pick is a win. Especially for a rebuilding team. Also saves them even more money next year. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 26, 2022

a 4th is about as good as you coulda hoped for. love the move https://t.co/4hPoiTJQHW — Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm (@trislerstudz) October 26, 2022

That’s a Brilliant Trade for Robert Quinn. Get a 4th Rounder in Return. Get Gipson & Robinson more snaps. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) October 26, 2022

Robert Quinn will forever be in my heart because of this moment 😂 https://t.co/aDnjnquZRU — Brenda Webber (@BrendaJWebber) October 26, 2022

THAT IS BETTER THAN I EXPECTED LETS GO https://t.co/KsTzR8BO6W — Kyle George (@FuriousGeorge94) October 26, 2022

Everybody (including me): “There’s no trade market for Robert Quinn. You won’t be able to move him. You’re not going to get anything in return.” Ryan Poles: “Watch me.” That’s my GM. pic.twitter.com/yUwJKJjNXX — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) October 26, 2022

Robert Quinn was a fantastic Chicago Bear, single season sack record holder for a reason, he deserved better than to be stuck on awful teams, thanks for your service Bobby — ryan (read option hater) (@ryanolsonn) October 26, 2022

Robert Quinn to Eagles is win-win. Eagles going for it all and Bears getting picks, space and younger for future — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) October 26, 2022

Roquan Smith emotional as he finds out Robert Quinn has been traded to the Eagles. Leaves press conference. Quinn going to an undefeated team in hopes to chase a ring — should be extremely happy right now despite emotions.#DaBears — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) October 26, 2022

Love this move. Get a solid pick. Quinn gets to go to a contender. Loved how Robert Quinn bounced back from that awful first season with #DaBears to break Richard Dent’s single season sack record https://t.co/J0gff48RN0 — Todd Welter (@toddjdub) October 26, 2022

Robert Quinn had a standout year last year but as the team gets younger, I'm not shocked to see them moving in from him — Southside's Own (@FlowsAndolini) October 26, 2022

Robert Quinn will be missed, but a 4th round pick? I will definitely take that, King Poles. All these Bears fans are saying a 4th wasn't enough do not understand fair value and are overvaluing players on their team more highly than anything. — Balakay (@Balakay) October 26, 2022

Robert Quinn: Had him as a 2nd-team All Pro last year (18.5 sacks). Not the same production this year (1 sk, 3 QBH in 159 chances). Has been double-teamed often, per ESPN's metrics. Rotational edge, insurance in case of injury. No gtd. money on deal. Like the trade by Eagles. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) October 26, 2022

A fourth for Robert Quinn? That's a good return for the #Bears, IMO. — Bear Report (@BearReport) October 26, 2022

Robert Quinn was the 2021 Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award winner for his professionalism and candor w the media. I speak on behalf of the room in saying it's rare to find a guy of that stature who is as humble and polite and open as Quinn was with us. Wish that dude all the best. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) October 26, 2022

Robert Quinn seems like a good dude and he had a record breaking 2021 season, but trading him is absolutely the right move. And getting a 4th round pick in return…I'll take it! #Bears — TW (@Tylow237) October 26, 2022

Salute to Robert Quinn tho he was always nice & was easy to talk to, he hasn’t produced this year but I hope he kills it in Philly — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) October 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire