Twitter reacts to River Cracraft's overturned TD in 49ers-Packers game

Twitter enjoys River Cracraft's overturned TD in 49ers-Packers

If there is a silver lining of the 49ers missing so many players for Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers, it's that we might get to witness a career-first at some point.

Wide receiver River Cracraft came very close to notching his first career touchdown, but the call was overturned after the referees ruled that he didn't control the football through the ground.

River Cracraft might of not had possession of the ball. pic.twitter.com/9u1CUiCZsP — Alex. 👋 (@Dubs408) November 6, 2020

Cracraft is a fourth-year pro who signed with the 49ers this summer and has been on the practice squad most of the season. They elevated him prior to Sunday's game against and he was forced into a bigger role Thursday night due to all the injuries and COVID-19-related issues the 49ers had this week.

The pass from quarterback Nick Mullens would have been the second catch of Cracraft's career. He caught one pass for 44 yards in 2018 while with the Denver Broncos.

If Cracraft had come down with the touchdown reception, it would have been his first time hitting pay dirt since 2016 when he was at Washington State.

That might be River Cracraft's first TD catch since his senior year at Washington State in 2016. #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) November 6, 2020

Twitter had fun with Cracraft's name during and after the official review.

I’m seeing a lot of River Cray Cray on my timeline



I however think RIVER WARCRAFT



If he has a great game, that is what I will call him. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 6, 2020

that River Cracraft TD will be overturned on account of him having a name that sounds completely made up — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 6, 2020

River Cracraft sounds like a WR on One Tree Hill. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) November 6, 2020

River Cracraft is the prefect name of a banjo-playing cartoon dog — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 6, 2020

On a separate, but fun note, Cracraft and Warriors star Klay Thompson have more than just their college in common. They both attended Santa Margarita Catholic High School in southern California.

With the 49ers having so few options on offense, expect Cracraft to get more opportunities to make an impact against the Packers.