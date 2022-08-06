Twitter reacts: Richard Seymour inducted into Hall of Fame

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Morgan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Richard Seymour
    Richard Seymour
    American football player, defensive lineman
  • Kirk Herbstreit
    American football player and analyst

Former New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders great Richard Seymour has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2022.

Richard Seymour played in the NFL from 2001-2012. He won three Super Bowls during his time with the New England Patriots before finishing his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders.

Seymour recorded 9.5 sacks and 225 tackles during his four season collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs.

How did Twitter react to Seymour’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction?

College football commentator Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit was impressed with Richard Seymour’s classy Hall of Fame induction speech.

New England Patriots a perfect fit for Seymour

Richard Seymour was lucky to be selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the NFL draft. Seymour won three Super Bowls during his career with the Patriots.

Who were some of the players to have the biggest impact on Seymour?

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart thanks Richard Seymour

Georgia football is proud of Bulldogs legend Richard Seymour. The Gadsden, South Carolina, native played in Athens from 1997-2000 and was a key piece on several of the best defensive lines in Georgia history.

Richard Seymour thanks the Raiders

Seymour spent the last four seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders. He was thankful for his time in Oakland.

Pro Football Hall of Fame parade

Seymour participated in the Hall of Fame parade in Canton, Ohio.

Bill Belichick on Richard Seymour

Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick couldn’t have won so many Super Bowls without having a lot of talented, hard working and trustworthy players like Richard Seymour.

Richard Seymour's impressive accolades

Richard Seymour built up some impressive career accolades. More than anything he was a winner.

1

1

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories