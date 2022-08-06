Twitter reacts: Richard Seymour inducted into Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders great Richard Seymour has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2022.

Richard Seymour played in the NFL from 2001-2012. He won three Super Bowls during his time with the New England Patriots before finishing his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders.

Seymour recorded 9.5 sacks and 225 tackles during his four season collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs.

How did Twitter react to Seymour’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction?

College football commentator Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst and commentator Kirk Herbstreit was impressed with Richard Seymour’s classy Hall of Fame induction speech.

WOW!@BigSey93 thank you for your example of excellence on the field and class and integrity off of it.

Your message of God, putting family first, your teammates, humility, serving others and gratitude were so great to hear and so inspiring!

Congrats on your well deserved honor! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 6, 2022

New England Patriots a perfect fit for Seymour

Richard Seymour was lucky to be selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the NFL draft. Seymour won three Super Bowls during his career with the Patriots.

Who were some of the players to have the biggest impact on Seymour?

"When the Patriots selected me sixth overall…I found that my family's values were at the heart of the Patriots' values."@BigSey93 | @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/UmB0gVFgns — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 6, 2022

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart thanks Richard Seymour

Georgia football is proud of Bulldogs legend Richard Seymour. The Gadsden, South Carolina, native played in Athens from 1997-2000 and was a key piece on several of the best defensive lines in Georgia history.

Richard Seymour thanks the Raiders

Seymour spent the last four seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders. He was thankful for his time in Oakland.

“I grew up a huge Raider fan.”@BigSey93 remembers Al Davis and playing in the Silver and Black in his enshrinement speech. 📺: #PFHOF22 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/kGvUMb1igH — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 6, 2022

Pro Football Hall of Fame parade

Seymour participated in the Hall of Fame parade in Canton, Ohio.

Bill Belichick on Richard Seymour

Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick couldn’t have won so many Super Bowls without having a lot of talented, hard working and trustworthy players like Richard Seymour.

Bill Belichick always knew Richard Seymour was destined for greatness 💪 📺: #PFHOF22 Enshrinement — Today at 12pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/tHrhXMPPOA — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2022

Richard Seymour's impressive accolades

Richard Seymour built up some impressive career accolades. More than anything he was a winner.

Richard Seymour – Defensive End for the @Patriots (2001-2008) and @Raiders (2009-2012)

– 7x Pro Bowl

– 3x First-Team All-Pro

– 2000s HOF All-Decade Team

– 3-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX)

– Only DL selected to Pro Bowl each season from 2002-2006 pic.twitter.com/qQS9JaYnCh — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire