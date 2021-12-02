Twitter reacts to reports Notre Dame naming Marcus Freeman as head coach
The Irish didn’t waste anytime finding Brian Kelly’s replacement, they actually didn’t have to go very far either. In a move that should not have surprised many, Notre Dame will name defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as their next head coach. It’s an exciting moment so let’s take a look a the reactions from around Twitter.
The Athletic’s Chris Vannini
What a rise for Marcus Freeman. Starts coaching in 2010, becomes Cincinnati DC in 2017, then Notre Dame DC and a top-5 recruiter in 2021.
Now the head coach at one of the most historic teams in all of sports. https://t.co/DlJ8yML1LH
— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 2, 2021
ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg
"It's on Twitter, but I'm [bleeping] staying," Tommy Rees tells the team.
PRINT THE T-SHIRTS https://t.co/UltJFSdxcg
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 2, 2021
247Sports Steve Wiltfong
#NotreDame will have an electric recruiter as its head coach in Marcus Freeman. The last few years he’s been one of America’s best defensive coordinators in keeping points off the board too. https://t.co/q89QOO0R28
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated Ross Dellenger
Notre Dame is expected to officially offer DC Marcus Freeman its head coaching job, source tells @SINow, confirming multiple reports.
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 2, 2021
Tampa Bay New’s Chris Torello
Notre Dame got their man.
Marcus Freeman is the next head coach of the Irish.
Great moment for the program. pic.twitter.com/s1w0BGUkr7
— CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) December 2, 2021
USA Today’s Art Stapleton
This exchange is awesome, and says a lot about Marcus Freeman, who is expected to be named head coach at Notre Dame. Relationships matter. https://t.co/ibQLZQgsLl
— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 2, 2021
Running back Logan Diggs
LET’S GOO!!!
— Logan Diggs (@logandiggs3) December 2, 2021
2022 commit Tyson Ford
😌
— Tyson Ford (@T2Cold7) December 2, 2021
2022 commit Steve Angeli
— Steve Angeli (@SteveAngeli_125) December 2, 2021
ESPN’s Hannah Storm
Mine too! Looking forward to the future at @NDFootball ☘️☘️☘️ https://t.co/rVU2R8Dwms
— Hannah Storm (@HannahStormESPN) December 2, 2021
Former Irish linebacker Drue Tranquill
What a week. I could run through a brick wall right about now https://t.co/SqmO4SK7u2
— Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) December 2, 2021
NBC Sports Jac Collinsworth
The wizardry of Jack Swarbrick is in full motion
— Jac Collinsworth (@JacCollinsworth) December 2, 2021
