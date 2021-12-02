Twitter reacts to reports Notre Dame naming Marcus Freeman as head coach

Michael Chen
·2 min read

The Irish didn’t waste anytime finding Brian Kelly’s replacement, they actually didn’t have to go very far either. In a move that should not have surprised many, Notre Dame will name defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman as their next head coach. It’s an exciting moment so let’s take a look a the reactions from around Twitter.

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg

247Sports Steve Wiltfong

Sports Illustrated Ross Dellenger

Tampa Bay New’s Chris Torello

USA Today’s Art Stapleton

Running back Logan Diggs

2022 commit Tyson Ford

2022 commit Steve Angeli

ESPN’s Hannah Storm

Former Irish linebacker Drue Tranquill

NBC Sports Jac Collinsworth

