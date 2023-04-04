Twitter reacts to reported drama between Bill Belichick and Mac Jones

An otherwise calm period before the eventual draft storm was disrupted in a big way on Tuesday, after Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the New England Patriots shopped quarterback Mac Jones to at least four different teams.

Those possible landing destinations are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders.

The news follows NFL insider Chris Simms’ report that Jones sought help from Alabama coaches, and that news ultimately made its way back to Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who was obviously outraged by the incident.

That would seemingly explain why Belichick has been so hesitant in deeming Jones as the starting quarterback for the Patriots. The trade reports open up the doors to even more speculation regarding the future of the New England franchise. They already need help at receiver, cornerback and offensive tackle. Will they be in the market for a quarterback as well?

Here’s how Patriots fans are reacting to the reported drama.

Bill Belichick did Mac Jones no favors making a defensive coach (who once gave up 41 points in a Super Bowl to a No. 2 QB) his play-caller last season. #Patriots — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 4, 2023

Bill Belichick knew 2 things going into 2022: 1) Mac Jones is not good enough to win with on a big time QB 2nd contract, and 2) if he had another *good* season as a soph Bill would be stuck with him. So Bill tanked the offense. Hired Matt Patricia. Fielded a bottom-5 WR corps. — J Moyer (@JMoyerFB) April 4, 2023

I trust Bill Belichick. Nothing personal but Bailey Zappe played better than Mac Jones with that coaching staff and that’s very telling. Plus Macs attitude man 🤨. Whatever it is, im team Bill, neve Mac. Also still hopeful for LJ. — Jullion_684 (@jullion_a) April 4, 2023

Bill Belichick failed Mac Jones. Bill hired a DC for an OC position, and it didn't work with Mac Jones. Obviously, it wasn't going to work because Matt Patricia doesn't know offense. So, since that failed, Bill now wants to trade Mac. I think it might be time for a new GM. pic.twitter.com/Ni6y56t4DH — Mike 🐐 (@The0ff1cialMike) April 4, 2023

I’d rather have Mac jones than Lamar jackson if I’m bill belichick , it’s wild to think that you can get rid of him after having a special teams coach as a coordinator — Russel (@PrinceRussel16) April 4, 2023

Bill Belichick is an average to below average NFL head coach without Brady, that's inarguable. How he treated Mac Jones last season was heinous behavior toward a second-year QB and now they might trade him? Bob Kraft needs to start phasing Bill out of the organization. — tm (@cinephiles04) April 4, 2023

Bill Belichick should remember why he brought Mac Jones to @Patriots in the first place.

Then build the team he deserves behind him. — david mezzone (@dmez1029) April 4, 2023

Mac Jones came into the league as a rookie and had a 70.9% completion percentage, and the #1 seed in the AFC before the Patriots went into their bye (week 14) The Patriots as a whole became dysfunctional from there, and it hasn’t stopped. Bill Belichick is scapegoating Mac Jones — AlwaysRightGuy (@AmbidexTripz) April 4, 2023

Bill Belichick’s ego is the reason why Tom Brady left. Bill Belichick’s ego is the reason why the Patriots didn’t have a successor. Bill Belichick is the reason the Patriots drafted Mac Jones. Bill Belichick is the one who completely sabotaged Mac Jones in year 2. 🤷🏽‍♂️ #HotSeat — AlwaysRightGuy (@AmbidexTripz) April 4, 2023

Said it last week saying it again Mac Jones should demand a trade he has been handled poorly and the Patriots havent done anything to help nor does the fan base want him — Carol White (@White_Carol_) April 4, 2023

Bill Belichick waiting on phone calls about Mac Jones availability. pic.twitter.com/vzR7ayqAm2 — Coach Fuller (@CoachJimFuller) April 4, 2023

Said it before and I'll say it again: Bill Belichick's arrogance is costing people their JOBS and Mac Jones his CAREER. TOM BRADY IS NOT IN THE BUILDING BILLYYYYYY — Isaiah 🇹🇿 (@Isaiah12898) April 4, 2023

Bill Belichick was so pissed at Mac Jones for calling the Alabama coaching staff for advice that he goes ahead and hires Bill O'Brien who was on the Alabama coaching staff (as OC)? Make it make sense https://t.co/esRmd9vYUL — inamikgreg 🇩🇲🇺🇸 (@Kim_Gregoire) April 4, 2023

Bill Belichick since Tom Brady left has acted like a coach that's trying to get himself fired – Cam Newton

– Hired unqualified friends to run offense

– Blames Mac Jones for failure by unqualified friends If Robert Kraft wants to win another Super Bowl, he has to fire Belichick — Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) April 4, 2023

If #Patriots trade Mac Jones and dont bring in Lamar Jackson, then Bill will be the one to go next season. Zappe is not getting us to the playoffs guys. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Megan Holden (@MeganHolden98) April 4, 2023

Bill Belichick put Mac Jones in a horrible position. For him to jeopardize this guy’s future callously and carelessly and then to have his ego come in complaining about the kid seeking a lifeline?! Absurd. You hung him out to dry Bill. Matt Patricia as OC?! HAHAHA. FOH — Craig Larsen (@siegelars) April 4, 2023

@robertkraft0 Bill Belichick should be fired for what he is doing to Mac Jones his pompous attitude of being great for 25 years sucks he is tainting this team!!!!!! — Eric (@bellasdad1073) April 4, 2023

If Bill Belichick really was shopping Mac Jones, maybe he should look at the people he hired to make Mac a successful quarterback. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge aren't exactly offensive geniuses. — p – Linus Ullmark Enjoyer (@TheMaster_Plan_) April 4, 2023

If the Patriots trade Mac Jones, Bill Belichick should lose his job as GM. He's trading for things Mac said about the offense which he gave him. After Mac's great rookie year, Belichick gave him:

No weapons

Defensive Coordinator and Special Teams coach as Offensive Coordinator. — Ashton Allcock (@WeeklySportsGuy) April 4, 2023

Mac Jones and Bill Belichick last season pic.twitter.com/Bd0vgIczFr — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) April 4, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire