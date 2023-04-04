Twitter reacts to reported drama between Bill Belichick and Mac Jones

Jordy McElroy
·5 min read

An otherwise calm period before the eventual draft storm was disrupted in a big way on Tuesday, after Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the New England Patriots shopped quarterback Mac Jones to at least four different teams.

Those possible landing destinations are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders.

The news follows NFL insider Chris Simms’ report that Jones sought help from Alabama coaches, and that news ultimately made its way back to Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who was obviously outraged by the incident.

That would seemingly explain why Belichick has been so hesitant in deeming Jones as the starting quarterback for the Patriots. The trade reports open up the doors to even more speculation regarding the future of the New England franchise. They already need help at receiver, cornerback and offensive tackle. Will they be in the market for a quarterback as well?

Here’s how Patriots fans are reacting to the reported drama.

