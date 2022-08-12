Twitter reacts to RB James White announcing his retirement

Super Bowl champion James White announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week.

The New England Patriots running back is calling it a career after eight seasons as a member of the team. White was at Wisconsin from 2010-13, and had a pair of 1,000+ rushing yard seasons as well as 51 total touchdowns over his four-year run in Madison.

When the Super Bowl hero announced his retirement on social media, reactions began to pour in from players, fans, and the Badger community. The former Big Ten Freshman of the Year ended up a three-time Super Bowl champion when his career was all said and done. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions:

White's letter on Twitter:

New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022

One of the best receivers at the running back position:

Congrats on a great career James White pic.twitter.com/ERiPUUGcsj — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) August 11, 2022

The media reacts:

James White was an example of a player that only played in three games as a rookie, never doubted his talent, never complained, never questioned the program, worked hard the next off-season to find his place on the team, and then excelled. Well done James and thank you. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 11, 2022

A Super Bowl hero:

Thanks for the memories James White❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6Ox4vfEwf — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) August 11, 2022

His character has shown through:

Story continues

"As great of a player as James has been for us, he's an even better person." Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick on James White's retirement: https://t.co/WZUXQ949st — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 11, 2022

The media reacts:

James White. First class. One of the most respected players in the NFL calls it a career after a significant hip injury. His performance in Super Bowl LI vs. the Falcons one of the most legendary in Patriots history. https://t.co/FUaN5fk4Pu — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 11, 2022

The only walk off Super Bowl winner ever:

James White is the author of the only walk off touchdown in Super Bowl history. An overtime winner. He played for eight seasons and NEVER lost a fumble. The definition of reliability. pic.twitter.com/PFWufdhIUU — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 11, 2022

An incredible stat:

From 2014 to 2019, James White had 593 consecutive touches and zero fumbles, the most to start a career without a fumble in NFL history. — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) August 11, 2022

One of the best aerial threats:

Most receptions among NFL RBs, 2015-21: 1. James White, 376 Most receiving yards among NFL RBs, 2015-21: 1. Alvin Kamara, 3,263

2. James White, 3,255 Most receiving TDs among NFL RBs, 2015-21: 1. James White, 25 And that's with White missing almost all of last season. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 11, 2022

Bill Belichick chimes in:

#Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on James White: "He was a multi-year team captain and one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached." https://t.co/k1FdrFBFXZ — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 11, 2022

Another fantastic stat:

James White: 93.1 career receiving grade. 4th highest among all RB’s in the PFF era Happy retirement and thank you for the memories❤️ @SweetFeet_White pic.twitter.com/tgIDIT2UZA — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) August 11, 2022

High praise from his teammates:

“If my daughter found a guy, and said, ‘I’m going to bring home a guy like James White,’ I’d be excited.” 🥹❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/RjCq3qQEGC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 12, 2022

James White's career by the numbers

What a career 🙏 3x Super Bowl Champion RB James White decided to retire from football this week.@SweetFeet_White x @Patriots pic.twitter.com/mL9BgouENu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 12, 2022

Wisconsin media's thoughts:

A legend in New England and #Wisconsin, @SweetFeet_White is retiring from NFL. Former #Badgers RB finished his 8-year #NFL career with three Super Bowl rings. He was the definition of reliable both on and off the field. Athletes simply don’t come any classier than James White. https://t.co/72pObuxMES — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) August 11, 2022

How about some Wisconsin highlights?

With James White announcing his retirement, let's take it back to Wisconsin James White! Wisconsin-Nebraska 2012 Big Ten Championship – Insane game by the Wisconsin RBs:@Melvingordon25: 216 Yds, 1 TD@MonteeBall28: 202 Yds, 2 TD@SweetFeet_White: 134 total Yds, 5 TD

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HfmNILdAq7 — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) August 11, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire