Twitter reacts to RB James White announcing his retirement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asher Low
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Super Bowl champion James White announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week.

The New England Patriots running back is calling it a career after eight seasons as a member of the team. White was at Wisconsin from 2010-13, and had a pair of 1,000+ rushing yard seasons as well as 51 total touchdowns over his four-year run in Madison.

When the Super Bowl hero announced his retirement on social media, reactions began to pour in from players, fans, and the Badger community. The former Big Ten Freshman of the Year ended up a three-time Super Bowl champion when his career was all said and done. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions:

White's letter on Twitter:

One of the best receivers at the running back position:

The media reacts:

A Super Bowl hero:

His character has shown through:

The media reacts:

The only walk off Super Bowl winner ever:

An incredible stat:

One of the best aerial threats:

Bill Belichick chimes in:

Another fantastic stat:

High praise from his teammates:

James White's career by the numbers

Wisconsin media's thoughts:

How about some Wisconsin highlights?

1

1

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories