Twitter reacts to the Ravens’ 34-20 take down of the Bengals on Thursday Night Football

Injuries were unfortunately a key component of an AFC North showdown on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

Early in the first quarter, the Baltimore Ravens lost tight end Mark Andrews for the season with an ankle injury. In the second quarter, quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with a wrist injury, effectively scuttling the Cincinnati Bengals’ night. It didn’t take any sweat for the Ravens to squelch backup Jake Browning and for Lamar Jackson to have his way with Cincinnati’s defense.

Twitter was full of takes and commentary surrounding the rollercoaster of a night with injuries. Here are some of the best.

https://twitter.com/DanbarMark/status/1725332100533170383

