Twitter reacts to the Ravens’ 34-20 take down of the Bengals on Thursday Night Football

Injuries were unfortunately a key component of an AFC North showdown on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

Early in the first quarter, the Baltimore Ravens lost tight end Mark Andrews for the season with an ankle injury. In the second quarter, quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with a wrist injury, effectively scuttling the Cincinnati Bengals’ night. It didn’t take any sweat for the Ravens to squelch backup Jake Browning and for Lamar Jackson to have his way with Cincinnati’s defense.

Twitter was full of takes and commentary surrounding the rollercoaster of a night with injuries. Here are some of the best.

When did Al Michaels morph into Bob Barker? pic.twitter.com/E593WHNoXQ — Dr. Perky (@BonafideMcGirt) November 17, 2023

Tie and Shirt for Al Michaels … who won @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/n3dwG8WBdl — Kenny Jones 🍕 (@JerichoKenny) November 17, 2023

People say Al Michaels has lost his fastball but he's still unparalleled at turning Baltimore into Bawldimoor — Trenton Jocz (@TrentonJocz) November 17, 2023

Ravens fans seeing Mark Andrews injured pic.twitter.com/MVEYwtjfMU — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) November 17, 2023

There’s are three certainties in life 1️⃣ Death

2️⃣ Taxes

3️⃣ Gus Edwards taking 6 in the red zone 😈😈😈😈😈 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/PZTfIV8zhH — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) November 17, 2023

Bengals really have to try to avoid negative plays pic.twitter.com/yHou6EQ5Dw — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 17, 2023

Can the Ravens have one injury-free season pic.twitter.com/LerNlvDp8K — Mac N D (@Mac_N_D_) November 17, 2023

Bengals Wide Receivers right now #nohands pic.twitter.com/MuI4uCY4JT — Big Screen Sports (@BigScreenSport) November 17, 2023

ravens ain’t the same team without Mark Andrews .. that’s a big injury to them. — Carlos (@undeniablyh1m) November 17, 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals is a weird team … they suck outside of couple of positions… but they always play inspired against good teams hell most of the time win the game … — Gourmet Ramen (@WATCHUMACALLIT) November 17, 2023

That’s a really weird way to say run the ball. https://t.co/j8lJMg8YN5 — Charles James (@Charles_James1) November 17, 2023

Mixon is a monster use him. Like this man. Shouldve bet his receptions haha #bengals — Josiah Wright (@wrigjo01) November 17, 2023

Patrick queen is terrible in pass coverage damn — H-town 🤘🏽🛩 (@RYMDELT) November 17, 2023

joe burrow has taken the title of “checkdown merchant” from tom brady — JoshLaGuardia01 (@JGuardia01) November 17, 2023

Al Michaels finally gets to call a good Thursday night matchup and the game is cursed #tnf #nfl — Max Chark (@maxie27) November 17, 2023

Why can’t Al Michaels have nice things? — Mets Police X (@metspolice) November 17, 2023

Welcome to @Ravens vs @Bengals where everyone’s getting injured on basic plays and suddenly drones appear. — Dane P. Dario (@SpartanDario) November 17, 2023

Did the AFC North really just lose all their starting quarterbacks?!? Now the only lead left is Pickett #CINvsBAL — GME1337 (@gme1337) November 17, 2023

WAIT A MINUTE IS THAT NELSON AGHOLOR??? — BisonGaming (@BisonGaming3334) November 17, 2023

I have to watch Jake Browning play Football 💔 pic.twitter.com/5UuwuX9D8T — Wain🐝 (@JoeyBFutureMVP) November 17, 2023

This is like the Zapruder film. What am I even looking at? https://t.co/Ohz5eNSNW0 — Ozzie (@OzzieR89) November 17, 2023

Stop calling DPI for uncatchable passes. Fix the enforcement of the rule. #Bengals — Austin Elmore (@autyelmore) November 17, 2023

Now BJ Hill goes down non-contact what is happening — Not a Starfish (@StarfishNot) November 17, 2023

None contacted BJ Hill injury, this is a nightmare of a game. Whoever gets out alive wins. — Sleepy Brah (@ZeroUltraAutism) November 17, 2023

This game is legit crazy ….. so many injuries , bad calls , great plays , one minute Ravens look like the class of the NFL …… next minute we look like the Giants — Brent Harvey (@Helloharv) November 17, 2023

Bengals Injury Report next week pic.twitter.com/2KRnvS7YFz — 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘺 🐅 (@rulethejunglee) November 17, 2023

Welp, we’re watching the end of the @bengals season right now. #WhoDey — Zach (@Zachadaisical) November 17, 2023

And with the extra point ! ravens 21-10 pic.twitter.com/ckLt3D58WT — Poppa Flock (@DJ_BMORE) November 17, 2023

“Joe Burrow out for the game” my Bengals +3.5 bet pic.twitter.com/1hsnf8opwm — Dino (@Enikaj1) November 17, 2023

the refs during the bengals vs ravens game: pic.twitter.com/kVDNI8QmvQ — 🐍HoodiiMamba 🐍 (@HoodiMambaSzn) November 17, 2023

Ronald Darby and Nelson Agholor being key contributors for a contending team in 2023 is amazing. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) November 17, 2023

Ja’Marr Chase fantasy owners watching this game pic.twitter.com/1dWVhxCJaU — Beantown USA (@BeantownUS) November 17, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr.. the guy refuses to use both hands to try and catch the ball — Wally (@WallyBets_) November 17, 2023

