Twitter reacts to Rams signing DeSean Jackson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There’s a new wide receiver in Los Angeles, and his name is DeSean Jackson. On Sunday night, the Rams agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Jackson, bringing him back home to Southern California.

He gets to reunite with Sean McVay, too, who he played for while McVay was on Washington’s coaching staff from 2014-2016. With Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers and Tyler Higbee already on the roster, the Rams’ offense looks quite good – especially now that Matthew Stafford is their quarterback.

Jackson is injury-prone and 34 years old, but he adds some much-needed speed to the offense. Stafford now has his deep threat, and McVay has yet another chess piece to work with.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Rams’ latest addition.

Recommended Stories