Twitter reacts to Rams signing DeSean Jackson

There’s a new wide receiver in Los Angeles, and his name is DeSean Jackson. On Sunday night, the Rams agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Jackson, bringing him back home to Southern California.

He gets to reunite with Sean McVay, too, who he played for while McVay was on Washington’s coaching staff from 2014-2016. With Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers and Tyler Higbee already on the roster, the Rams’ offense looks quite good – especially now that Matthew Stafford is their quarterback.

Jackson is injury-prone and 34 years old, but he adds some much-needed speed to the offense. Stafford now has his deep threat, and McVay has yet another chess piece to work with.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Rams’ latest addition.

Yessir welcome to the squad @DeSeanJackson10 🐏🐏 — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) March 22, 2021

Stafford to DeSean will be fun as hell for about 16 snaps. https://t.co/IwA3FZYTGw — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) March 22, 2021

Homecoming for DeSean Jackson https://t.co/qk9jfWz3qS — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) March 22, 2021

Ok LA!!! Win for Sean & the Rams!!! https://t.co/5U1NZgGd27 — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) March 22, 2021

I'm going to enjoy Stafford to DeSean for as long as it lasts https://t.co/AfksusyvrE — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 22, 2021

DeSean Jackson is the move the Rams should have made at receiver. They have two guys making big money and a second year player they spent meaningful draft capital on. They needed a deep threat and just that. Jackson provides it at a bargain price — Steve Rebeiro (@steverebeiro) March 22, 2021

Perhaps the worst part of the Desean Jackson signing? I'm gonna have to watch Carson Wentz's 2020 tape again. At least it's just 5 games. — AJ Schulte (@AJDraftScout) March 22, 2021

DeSean “Space Opener Who Will Love Stafford’s 60 Yard YOLO Balls” Jackson — Brent Lancaster (@BrentRamcaster) March 22, 2021