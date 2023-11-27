Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Rams’ blowout win vs. Cardinals on Sunday

Cameron DaSilva
·3 min read

The Rams improved their record to 5-6 by beating the Cardinals on Sunday, inching closer to a postseason spot in the NFC. They’re now just one game behind the Seahawks for a wild-card berth with six games remaining, so anything is possible at this point.

Sunday’s game was dominated by the Rams from the second quarter on, cruising to a 37-14 victory on the road. They haven’t lost in Arizona since 2014 and have now swept the Cardinals once again after also beating them in Week 6.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Rams’ 23-point victory.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire