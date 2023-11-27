Twitter reacts to Rams’ blowout win vs. Cardinals on Sunday

The Rams improved their record to 5-6 by beating the Cardinals on Sunday, inching closer to a postseason spot in the NFC. They’re now just one game behind the Seahawks for a wild-card berth with six games remaining, so anything is possible at this point.

Sunday’s game was dominated by the Rams from the second quarter on, cruising to a 37-14 victory on the road. They haven’t lost in Arizona since 2014 and have now swept the Cardinals once again after also beating them in Week 6.

Here’s how social media reacted to the Rams’ 23-point victory.

Love me a Rams blowout pic.twitter.com/oeF7ITX83Q — JB 🐏 (@JB_Peeples) November 27, 2023

This is some of the best #Rams football we’ve seen since the Super Bowl — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) November 26, 2023

Today was a near perfect game by the Rams. Complimentary football. Loved getting to see the late round/UDFA guys getting some reps and saw some good things there too. — Koll_0ne3RA (@Koll_0ne) November 27, 2023

Incredible day for Kyren Williams. pic.twitter.com/J0bWPpMYDl — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) November 26, 2023

RAMS OWN THE BIRDS OF THE NFC WEST!!!! RAMS WIN!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ax33CZMZHU — Built For LA | LAK🏒 (13-3-3) LAR🏈 (5-6) (@BuiltForLA) November 27, 2023

The Rams were perfectly balanced today. Legitimately can’t get any cleaner. 33 passes (229 yards, 6.9 yards per pass) to 33 runs (228 yards, 6.9 yards per run). Chefs kiss 🤌 pic.twitter.com/YtfIlXvcgP — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) November 27, 2023

Hope all the fans that were calling for Wentz to play watched today. Put some respect on my guy 9, Stafford with 4 TDs. Also, Kyren Williams is a dawg. Kid is special, needs to touch the ball early and often every game from here out. Great W. #rams #ramswin pic.twitter.com/flYShqwfr5 — Jason Dalessandro (@JDalessandroTST) November 27, 2023

Sweep of the Cards! Great to get the run game back going! #Rams Great Win — Chase Bowles (@BigTwinChase) November 27, 2023

The #Rams win…..and people are STILL talking about what uniforms they wear!! pic.twitter.com/lhowFl2RUE — X-Super Bowl Champs – Rams fan 4 life!! (@scothoffman10) November 27, 2023

Let’s win next week and get back to mount .500 and really be in the playoff hunt!!! #rams — Eric Dickerson (@ramsfan8828) November 27, 2023

On it's own, the loss isn't that bad (tough game on the road against a solid team). However, the #Browns have not put themselves in a position where next week's game against the #Rams feels like a must-win. Going 0-2 on this trip would be kind of demoralizing. — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) November 27, 2023

What a different Williams made being back #Rams — Eric Dickerson (@ramsfan8828) November 27, 2023

