Twitter reacts to Rams’ blockbuster trade for Von Miller

The Rams made the biggest trade of the season so far on Monday when they agreed to acquire Von Miller from the Broncos for two draft picks. Sean McVay recently said not to expect a splash move before the Nov. 2 deadline, but clearly Les Snead had something up his sleeve with this deal.

The Rams add Miller – an eight-time Pro Bowler – to a defense that already has Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd. It’s another huge piece on an already stout defense that is just hitting its stride under coordinator Raheem Morris.

Twitter was predictably stunned by the news, erupting with reactions from fans and media members immediately after it was reported. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

The Rams defense is stacked 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WHI6Oz6ujv — PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2021

“The Rams are screwed in 2-3 years”was echoed after every big move since they started bringing in Sammy Watkins, Marcus Peters, Talib. McVay has not had a losing season. It’s Year 5 now. — Ry (@JustRyCole) November 1, 2021

Current Rams’ 2022 draft picks: Round 1: Traded to Lions

Round 2: Traded to Broncos

Round 3: Traded to Broncos, still own a compensatory pick (via Brad Holmes hire)

Round 4: Traded to Texans

Round 5: Own

Round 6: Traded to Patriots

Round 7: Own & Dolphins’ pick — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2021

This is the Rams 2021 answer to the Fearsome Foursome defense they fielded in the 1960s and ‘70s: pic.twitter.com/W0bboUBwt3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Von Miller to the Rams feels like when that stud high school player somehow miraculously moves into your district. But love the way the Rams are always all-in. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) November 1, 2021

I think we always knew Von would be a Ram one day 😂😂😂 — Brian Joanou (@Brian81277) November 1, 2021

Aaron Donald. Von Miller. Jalen Ramsey. Whew. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 1, 2021

Les Snead is galaxy-braining how many scouts he has to pay… no need to scout college if you don't need to draft anyone… https://t.co/nu3nGoIArS — Brent Lancaster (@BrentRamcaster) November 1, 2021

Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Leonard Floyd, Cooper Kupp….any time a team says they can’t afford to keep players for cap reasons… pic.twitter.com/6DoYnK2dVG — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 1, 2021

Opposing fans whenever Les Snead & the Rams trade away picks for a star player every year pic.twitter.com/SqmMdGzUzO — Skyler Carlin (@skyler_carlin) November 1, 2021

Lester P. Snead gives zero fucks about anyone’s opinion or them picks. It’s Super Bowl or bust, as it should be. pic.twitter.com/QCX5yqYTTa — SeattleRams (@seattlerams_nfl) November 1, 2021

"what's the best way to never lose again?" pic.twitter.com/aBuoz5Qu0t — Bate™ (@NoPlanB_) November 1, 2021

there it is. les snead/mcvay forever https://t.co/qIg9HoGpWt — charles (redzone 7-0) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 1, 2021

Von Miller is still good. Love the trade for the Rams. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 1, 2021