Twitter reacts to Rams’ blockbuster trade for Von Miller
The Rams made the biggest trade of the season so far on Monday when they agreed to acquire Von Miller from the Broncos for two draft picks. Sean McVay recently said not to expect a splash move before the Nov. 2 deadline, but clearly Les Snead had something up his sleeve with this deal.
The Rams add Miller – an eight-time Pro Bowler – to a defense that already has Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd. It’s another huge piece on an already stout defense that is just hitting its stride under coordinator Raheem Morris.
Twitter was predictably stunned by the news, erupting with reactions from fans and media members immediately after it was reported. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.
The Rams defense is stacked 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WHI6Oz6ujv
— PFF (@PFF) November 1, 2021
“The Rams are screwed in 2-3 years”was echoed after every big move since they started bringing in Sammy Watkins, Marcus Peters, Talib.
McVay has not had a losing season. It’s Year 5 now.
— Ry (@JustRyCole) November 1, 2021
Current Rams’ 2022 draft picks:
Round 1: Traded to Lions
Round 2: Traded to Broncos
Round 3: Traded to Broncos, still own a compensatory pick (via Brad Holmes hire)
Round 4: Traded to Texans
Round 5: Own
Round 6: Traded to Patriots
Round 7: Own & Dolphins’ pick
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2021
This is the Rams 2021 answer to the Fearsome Foursome defense they fielded in the 1960s and ‘70s: pic.twitter.com/W0bboUBwt3
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021
Von Miller to the Rams feels like when that stud high school player somehow miraculously moves into your district.
But love the way the Rams are always all-in.
— Adam Rank (@adamrank) November 1, 2021
I think we always knew Von would be a Ram one day 😂😂😂
— Brian Joanou (@Brian81277) November 1, 2021
Aaron Donald. Von Miller. Jalen Ramsey.
Whew.
— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 1, 2021
Les Snead is galaxy-braining how many scouts he has to pay… no need to scout college if you don't need to draft anyone… https://t.co/nu3nGoIArS
— Brent Lancaster (@BrentRamcaster) November 1, 2021
Von Miller, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Leonard Floyd, Cooper Kupp….any time a team says they can’t afford to keep players for cap reasons… pic.twitter.com/6DoYnK2dVG
— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 1, 2021
Opposing fans whenever Les Snead & the Rams trade away picks for a star player every year pic.twitter.com/SqmMdGzUzO
— Skyler Carlin (@skyler_carlin) November 1, 2021
Lester P. Snead gives zero fucks about anyone’s opinion or them picks.
It’s Super Bowl or bust, as it should be. pic.twitter.com/QCX5yqYTTa
— SeattleRams (@seattlerams_nfl) November 1, 2021
"what's the best way to never lose again?" pic.twitter.com/aBuoz5Qu0t
— Bate™ (@NoPlanB_) November 1, 2021
there it is. les snead/mcvay forever https://t.co/qIg9HoGpWt
— charles (redzone 7-0) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 1, 2021
Von Miller is still good. Love the trade for the Rams.
— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 1, 2021
Aaron Donald and Von Miller have combined for 201 regular season sacks. Nothing to see here.
— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 1, 2021