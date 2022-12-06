2

Twitter reacts to Rams adding Baker Mayfield

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

Desperate for help at quarterback with Matthew Stafford on IR and John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, the Los Angeles Rams added a former No. 1 overall pick to their quarterback room. On Tuesday, the Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers after he was waived Monday.

Mayfield requested his release from the Panthers after he was slated to be the No. 3 quarterback, which was promptly granted.

Though there were rumblings of the Rams claiming Mayfield, the reactions on Twitter were still priceless. There isn’t much of a downside for the 3-9 Rams, but some fans still aren’t thrilled about the move.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news.

