An emotional Cameron Heyward was in tears discussing how his brother’s Steelers TD honored their late father

The Root

If there’s a fault that Deion Sanders should own as he leaves Jackson State University for the University of Colorado—and one that’s earned him the most smoke from his critics—it’s that he was always an HBCU short-timer who held himself out instead as a savior, or at minimum a zealot for the institutions, their mission and the uplift of their athletic departments. Those departments, like the institutions themselves, have largely existed in two eras: a segregated one in which they were awash in t