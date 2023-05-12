Twitter reacts to Rams’ 2023 schedule: All eyes on tough start

Cameron DaSilva
The NFL released the full 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday night as fans anxiously waited to learn when the Rams would play each of their 17 games this year. We already knew their 14 opponents, but the order of the games makes a difference.

They’ll open the season on the road against the Seahawks before ending the year in San Francisco for a final meeting with the 49ers. In-between, there are some difficult matchups with the Bengals, Cowboys, Packers, Ravens and Eagles, as well as more favorable games against the Cardinals, Colts and Commanders.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Rams’ schedule, which has two prime-time games and a lot of road trips to the Central and Eastern time zones.

 

