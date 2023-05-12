Twitter reacts to Rams’ 2023 schedule: All eyes on tough start

The NFL released the full 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday night as fans anxiously waited to learn when the Rams would play each of their 17 games this year. We already knew their 14 opponents, but the order of the games makes a difference.

They’ll open the season on the road against the Seahawks before ending the year in San Francisco for a final meeting with the 49ers. In-between, there are some difficult matchups with the Bengals, Cowboys, Packers, Ravens and Eagles, as well as more favorable games against the Cardinals, Colts and Commanders.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Rams’ schedule, which has two prime-time games and a lot of road trips to the Central and Eastern time zones.

Really tough opening four games for the Rams. Will be tested immediately. Only two primetime games. Five games with a 10am PT start. Not an easy schedule by any means. https://t.co/6Az2Ki0r5q — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) May 12, 2023

I love this schedule. The only primetime game is when I'm off work. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/w0ZE3ssuIg — Fun Fact Fredo (@HalcyonRams) May 12, 2023

Rams schedule is pretty rough through the first 5 weeks 💀 — Marxavier (@marxavier_) May 12, 2023

#Rams season schedule is released! 2 big rivalry games to start the season, which could dictate how our season (as well as theirs) may go. Not an easy schedule on paper, but the NFL is never predictable, as we found out for the worst last season. Horns up, let's do this @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/qYYFfctLr9 — Alfie Bailey (@AlfieBailey2005) May 12, 2023

All in all this Rams team might start 1-4, this schedule is way too frontloaded for me to witness more CTE sesh ball LMAOOO — SmugleafRaptors (@SmugleafRaptors) May 12, 2023

Hopefully our season is better than this schedule reveal. SMH 🤦‍♂️ — 👑🃏LAKESHOW RAMS🃏👑 (@LakeShowRams) May 12, 2023

That’s a Brutal schedule — Kevin 🏴 (@skate_or_di3) May 12, 2023

Let’s gooo!!! But also why are we playing in GB again for like the 5th year in a row 😭 — Daniel Mousso (@DmoneyMoose) May 12, 2023

10-7 if I’m being nice to the rest of the league — lil scratch and sniff (@jackdwhelan) May 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire