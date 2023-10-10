Twitter reacts to the Raiders’ 17-13 victory over the Packers on Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers aren’t exactly in rebuilding phases — more like rebooting stages. Nevertheless putting two marquee franchises on Monday Night Football is certain to draw some interest.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had a horrendous night with three interceptions and a 53.3 completion percentage. Throw in a couple of sacks, and it is no surprise Love left with a 32.2 passer rating.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs only had 69 yards on 20 carries, but his 2-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter gave the Raiders the lead for good.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

Jordan Love every time he drops back pic.twitter.com/sbqpgpYHNh — Mathias Cubillan (@mathiascubillan) October 10, 2023

The Manning bro's critique Jordan Love's decision to throw into triple coverage down the middle. pic.twitter.com/yKy04TDekp — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 10, 2023

I know my QB1 is growing and learning, and I love the upward trajectory… But one thing I wish Jordan Love would get under control is the deep shots. Some of them are unnecessary, like on that opening drive. Had like 2 guys open for the 1st down #GoPackGo — The 8th Hokage (@Air_Jay13) October 10, 2023

How did the Raiders get 5 primetime games man. Like what are we doing. — Sosu (@EightballCNU) October 10, 2023

I’m SHOCKED Troy Aikman thinks a QB who benefitted from ideal surroundings deserves more credit for winning. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 10, 2023

Got a Cheesehead takeover in Vegas? — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) October 10, 2023

That crowd in Vegas sounds like a Packers home game 😂 — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) October 10, 2023

Matt LaFleur got into his Kyle Shanahan mode and chewed out Luke Musgrave #GBvsLV pic.twitter.com/ffOivRuVho — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) October 10, 2023

I’ll never understand how Matt LaFleur looked at Joe Barry’s resume and thought he was a good hire https://t.co/VF1kacUItI — Jack 🦌 (@JackSports27) October 10, 2023

“We can finally see Matt LaFleur’s offense ran properly!” pic.twitter.com/PVTjETRGqj — ebo (@ebosays) October 10, 2023

Patriots paid juju over this guy btw — Foreign (@ForeignIX) October 10, 2023

High school QB could throw a tuddy vs that defensive coverage. — Nick DeNunzio (@nick_denunzio) October 10, 2023

Joe Barry defense…free route to the endzone — TY (@evotk5) October 10, 2023

Fingers gonna hurt — DAB (@Dab4Youth) October 10, 2023

As a Carlson fantasy owner my night is ruined — Michael (@Lakitu886) October 10, 2023

A tie game should be a good game but why does this one feel so boring anyway 😭 — Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) October 10, 2023

Raiders fans knowing the melt is coming pic.twitter.com/lKLEYfvjrk — Sideline Daily (@sideline_daily) October 10, 2023

And they don’t get the touchdown😭😭😭 — Headin (@headin2x) October 10, 2023

only need 27 more points https://t.co/xUW5cnBxmq — Optify (@optifyy_) October 10, 2023

Massive break for Green Bay's chances here. Can Rodgers orchestrate some late game magic for the comeback win? — Chessher Zackary (@ChessherZ21394) October 10, 2023

I think it’s fair to say this was Maxx Crosby’s best game yet. He was truly unleashed tonight. Jordan Love was deathly afraid of him all game — M Raider (@Raiderswmarcos) October 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire