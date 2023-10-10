Advertisement

Twitter reacts to the Raiders’ 17-13 victory over the Packers on Monday Night Football

Mark Lane
·3 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers aren’t exactly in rebuilding phases — more like rebooting stages. Nevertheless putting two marquee franchises on Monday Night Football is certain to draw some interest.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had a horrendous night with three interceptions and a 53.3 completion percentage. Throw in a couple of sacks, and it is no surprise Love left with a 32.2 passer rating.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs only had 69 yards on 20 carries, but his 2-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter gave the Raiders the lead for good.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire