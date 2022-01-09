Twitter reacts quickly, severely to Giants calling the worst two plays in NFL history

Doug Farrar
·3 min read
We know that the Giants’ offense is pathetic. We know that Giants head coach Joe Judge is probably going to retain his job after the 2021 season, even though there’s absolutely massive evidence that he’s just Not The Guy. We know that Judge fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in November to give that offense a jolt, and since then, the offense has been even worse. We know that general manager Dave Gettleman is out once the season comes down… and we now know that Joe Judge, for all his talk about culture and playing hard, has no idea what those words actually mean.

Exhibit Z in this instance was a two-play sequence on Sunday when the Giants were “competing” against the Washington Football Team. The Giants had second-and-11 from their own two-yard line (because of course they did), and the play call was a Jake Fromm quarterback sneak.

No, really. Here’s proof.

After the game, Judge will probably call that play a success because it gained two yards.

And then, not to be outdone by his own idiocy, Judge signed off on ANOTHER QUARTERBACK SNEAK ON THIRD-AND-9 FROM HIS OWN FOUR-YARD LINE.

This time, the Giants gained just one yard, and they punted. Again. Woof.

Reaction around the NFL was quick and severe.

