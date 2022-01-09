Twitter reacts quickly, severely to Giants calling the worst two plays in NFL history

We know that the Giants’ offense is pathetic. We know that Giants head coach Joe Judge is probably going to retain his job after the 2021 season, even though there’s absolutely massive evidence that he’s just Not The Guy. We know that Judge fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in November to give that offense a jolt, and since then, the offense has been even worse. We know that general manager Dave Gettleman is out once the season comes down… and we now know that Joe Judge, for all his talk about culture and playing hard, has no idea what those words actually mean.

Exhibit Z in this instance was a two-play sequence on Sunday when the Giants were “competing” against the Washington Football Team. The Giants had second-and-11 from their own two-yard line (because of course they did), and the play call was a Jake Fromm quarterback sneak.

No, really. Here’s proof.

After the game, Judge will probably call that play a success because it gained two yards.

And then, not to be outdone by his own idiocy, Judge signed off on ANOTHER QUARTERBACK SNEAK ON THIRD-AND-9 FROM HIS OWN FOUR-YARD LINE.

Fire this franchise into the sun. pic.twitter.com/tMq3dj8FY3 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 9, 2022

This time, the Giants gained just one yard, and they punted. Again. Woof.

Reaction around the NFL was quick and severe.

“To disrespect the game by going out there and not competing for 60 minutes and doing everything you can to help those players win, we will never do that as long as I’m the head coach of the Giants." https://t.co/rq9HmHsurP — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 9, 2022

Maybe the most creative call of the season…. pic.twitter.com/ev1YMe6O2Y — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 9, 2022

They hired this guy over Eric Bieniemy? https://t.co/I69RsCGudh — profloumoore (@loumoore12) January 9, 2022

Joe Judge should have been escorted off the field and fired right after this play. https://t.co/s9tuXYmyg5 — Lucas Howe (@LucasEatWorld) January 9, 2022

This legit looks like Joe Judge is playing Madden and he accidentally clicked on QB sneak when he meant to pick a different play https://t.co/2tlQWALnYE — Cody Murtaugh (@codyaaron59) January 9, 2022

This isn't on Jake Fromm. If you don't trust your players enough to even hand the ball off on third-and-long inside your own 10-yard line in *Week 18*, it's on the coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/eaUnmSZjDE — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 9, 2022

Joe Judge is trying to get fired like Mel Brooks on Curb when he makes Larry David star in The Producers https://t.co/5u4EnAt07d — james 🦕 (@JimboExotic) January 9, 2022

Just got a voicemail from an NFL scout who's been in the league more than 30 years. "I've never, ever seen that kind of surrender before in the NFL. That's the worst thing I've ever seen." — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 9, 2022

