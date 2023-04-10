Twitter reacts to Phillip Lindsay scoring first XFL touchdown
JUST PHILLIP LINDSAY DOING BIG THINGS ALREADY 🔥#XFL2023 | #BreatheFire pic.twitter.com/d92FfPZc25
— Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) April 10, 2023
Phillip Lindsay has returned to football in an orange uniform.
The former Denver Broncos running back now plays for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. Lindsay, 28, made his XFL debut on Sunday evening and scored a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Lindsay was born in raised in Denver and played college football for the University of Colorado. He later signed with the Broncos as a college free agent in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after rushing for 1,037 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.
Lindsay rushed for more than 1,000 yards again in 2019 and became the first undrafted running back in NFL history to begin his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. His role in Denver was reduced in 2020 and Lindsay later left the team during the 2021 offseason.
Lindsay spent time with the Texans, Dolphins and Colts over the last two seasons before becoming a free agent this spring. After going unsigned through several weeks of NFL free agency, Lindsay made the jump to the XFL in an effort to gain the attention of NFL teams.
Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to Lindsay’s XFL debut.
Welcome to the XFL, Phillip Lindsay.
Super talented RB and helluva get for the @XFLSeaDragons. Looking forward to watching him ball out. #LeagueOfOpportunity #XFL https://t.co/Phm9URejIe
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2023
Hi new friend 👋#XFL2023 | #BreatheFire pic.twitter.com/wbUEPgVmwM
— Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) April 9, 2023
Casual Phillip Lindsay TD pic.twitter.com/WfBGhvORbj
— Vinsanity (@beefcake_180) April 9, 2023
How is Phillip Lindsay in the XFL.. he was a pro bowler like 2 years ago.🧐
— Dezman Moses (@DezmanM) April 9, 2023
Phillip Lindsay Still Got It pic.twitter.com/UrrMHUZOFk
— Darius Wilkins (@BestKidWilkins) April 9, 2023
Phillip Lindsay is back
— why is that info needed (@sxnzfb) April 9, 2023
Touchdown, Phillip Lindsay! Man, I've missed saying that. Welcome to Seattle, @I_CU_boy! #SeaDragons
— Tom Meaney (@panelbypanel) April 9, 2023
I Wish Broncos Would Brought Phillip Lindsay Back Last Year Instead Melvin Gordon
— Darius Wilkins (@BestKidWilkins) April 10, 2023
Phillip Lindsay is just moving faster than everyone else on the field. You can see it! #XFL2023
— Dantae !™ (@QMable) April 9, 2023
Nothing better than watching Phillip Lindsay and Ryquell Armstead score touchdowns for their @XFL2023 teams. Hoping both get another shot in @NFL someday.
— Renee Doyle (@PrimEquine) April 10, 2023
Phillip Lindsay has a touchdown in his first half of an XFL game🫡
— has opinions, won't travel (@wrongopinionman) April 9, 2023
HES HERE AND READY TO PLAY!! #Seadragons #PhillipLindsay pic.twitter.com/jDcQf4JtFY
— Ethyn Dirmeyer 🌐 (@DirmeyerNFL) April 9, 2023
First XFL TD for Phillip Lindsay!! His legs look fresh!!! He's proving he deserves another shot in the NFL!!
— Gage Madrid (@GageMadridNFL) April 9, 2023
Lindsay and the Sea Dragons will have two more regular-season games before the playoffs begin on April 29.