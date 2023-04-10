Twitter reacts to Phillip Lindsay scoring first XFL touchdown

Jon Heath
·3 min read

Phillip Lindsay has returned to football in an orange uniform.

The former Denver Broncos running back now plays for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. Lindsay, 28, made his XFL debut on Sunday evening and scored a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Lindsay was born in raised in Denver and played college football for the University of Colorado. He later signed with the Broncos as a college free agent in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after rushing for 1,037 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.

Lindsay rushed for more than 1,000 yards again in 2019 and became the first undrafted running back in NFL history to begin his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. His role in Denver was reduced in 2020 and Lindsay later left the team during the 2021 offseason.

Lindsay spent time with the Texans, Dolphins and Colts over the last two seasons before becoming a free agent this spring. After going unsigned through several weeks of NFL free agency, Lindsay made the jump to the XFL in an effort to gain the attention of NFL teams.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to Lindsay’s XFL debut.

Lindsay and the Sea Dragons will have two more regular-season games before the playoffs begin on April 29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire