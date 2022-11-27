Twitter reacts to Penn State’s win over Michigan State

Last night was the season finale for a strong season for the Penn State Nittany Lions. With it being the season finale at home it also means that it was Senior Day for several players, perhaps most notably for Sean Clifford.

Outside of the Senior Day celebrations there was a game to be played against Michigan State. Despite it getting close in the second half, Penn State seemingly never lost control. The win got Penn State to double digits and marked a strong end to a great season for James Franklin and his team.

Of course, when you get the perfect blend of a close game and Senior Day, there is a lot of social media reaction. Rounding all those up to get a complete picture of how the night was for fans is always fun.

#PSU LB Abdul Carter is going to be the best defensive player for this team next year and could be one of the best LB’s in conference. Ability to pass rush, cover, and make plays in special is special from the former La Salle College High standout. Impact player at all 3 levels. — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 26, 2022

Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton are sort of a Frankenstein version of Saquon if you put their numbers together any given night. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) November 26, 2022

Sean Clifford and Liam Clifford racing down the Beaver Stadium grass. Just two kids in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/QuvGg2rxBv — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) November 27, 2022

Sean Clifford has four touchdowns and five incompletions. What a way to go out 🫡pic.twitter.com/ww0dS3Iofy — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 27, 2022

Sean Clifford’s last run through the Beaver Stadium tunnel. Not giving his gear away this time! pic.twitter.com/kqq4RBkN2o — Mark Brennan (@MarkXBrennan) November 27, 2022

Wasn’t lying about this one…. Appreciate everything about this program #Weare 🦁 https://t.co/wUrMYDt7Vi — Chop (@chopyoungbull) November 27, 2022

Penn State Twitter Account

Until next time Beaver Stadium 💙 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Q0RTqNqruT — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 27, 2022

