Twitter reacts to Penn State’s Rose Bowl announcement

It’s officially official. Penn State is heading back to Pasadena to play in the Rose Bowl against Pac-12 champion Utah on January 2. The expected matchup was confirmed on Sunday afternoon as the College Football Playoff was etched in stone and the rest of the New Years Six bowl matchups were locked in. With Michigan and Ohio State each getting into the College Football Playoff, Penn State was next in line to head to the Rose Bowl to represent the Big Ten.

This was the bowl game destination that was growing plenty of momentum since last week’s College Football Playoff rankings were released when Penn State was No. 8 in the rankings. But this week saw the selection committee actually drop Penn State three spots without playing a game while still matching them up with Utah in the Rose Bowl. And don’t think that drop went unnoticed by Penn State Twitter either.

Did the selection committee just give Penn State a little bulletin board material to motivate them in bowl preparations? We’ll find out on January 2. Until then, the reactions were flowing in on Twitter.

The College Football Playoff makes it official...

Penn State's announcement

The Rose Bowl is ready

Can't wait for the first-ever meeting between @Utah_Football and @PennStateFball! See you in Pasadena on January 2! 🌹🌹🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/CYNae6FLTC — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 4, 2022

The official announcement from Utah

Yeah, about that ranking...

Seriously though, how did we drop 3 spots in one week w/o playing? 🤦🏻‍♀️ #WeAre #PennState 🔵⚪️🔵 https://t.co/fvkbGhebsM — Katie LaPotin (@KatieLaPotin) December 4, 2022

Whatever it takes, Vern.

Penn State fans backing into the Rose Bowl like… pic.twitter.com/IGNtb7DcR1 — SammyC (@5AMU3L_C) December 4, 2022

Direct the ire at the selection committee

Penn State is better than at least 5 teams ahead of them. 11 is a travesty. Nothing you can do now but win, but this committee is such a joke. — SportSauce (@sfosports) December 4, 2022

Surely there is a logical explanation for the drop in the rankings.

Penn State dropped to No. 11, because… reasons. https://t.co/Wb34sioOao — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) December 4, 2022

Anyway, James Franklin cashing in another bonus

Penn State's selection to the Rose Bowl increases James Franklin's bowl-appearance bonus by $100,000 to $300,000. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) December 4, 2022

How will Penn State's freshmen running backs perform against the Utes?

Singleton and Kaytron gonna put the Utes (very disgusting feet) in the torture rack https://t.co/7X7v5Zr3LI pic.twitter.com/v7myCuCoUs — Treb (@treblaw) December 4, 2022

Put this on a poster, now!

See you in Pasadena 🌹 pic.twitter.com/r8d7ubojJq — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 4, 2022

