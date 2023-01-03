Twitter reacts to Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory

Breaking News:

Penn State fans are smelling the roses after watching the Nittany Lions break in 2023 with a victory in the Rose Bowl. For the second time in school history, Penn State won the Rose Bowl, and they did so in impressive fashion against the Pac-12 champions from Utah. It was a win that was highlighted by Sean Clifford getting an emotional sendoff as he came off the field for the final time in a Penn State uniform and perhaps set the tone looking ahead to the 2023 season.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Penn State’s victory in the Rose Bowl.

History was made!

MORE history was made!

Shower the coach in roses!

Sean Clifford's curtain call

You have earned this moment, Sean Clifford

This is the Sean Clifford legacy

Emotions were flowing for Sean Clifford

Raise the trophy, raise the trophy.

One final walk to the locker room

James Franklin now has three NY6 bowl championships under his belt

Penn State establishing itself on the national scene?

How it started vs. how it's going for Sean Clifford

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire

