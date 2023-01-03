Twitter reacts to Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory
Penn State fans are smelling the roses after watching the Nittany Lions break in 2023 with a victory in the Rose Bowl. For the second time in school history, Penn State won the Rose Bowl, and they did so in impressive fashion against the Pac-12 champions from Utah. It was a win that was highlighted by Sean Clifford getting an emotional sendoff as he came off the field for the final time in a Penn State uniform and perhaps set the tone looking ahead to the 2023 season.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Penn State’s victory in the Rose Bowl.
History was made!
HOW BOUT THAT?!
Sean Clifford's 88-yd TD pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith is the LONGEST passing TD in #RoseBowl history!
🌹 @PennStateFball 🌹 pic.twitter.com/eaKj6KFao2
— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 3, 2023
MORE history was made!
#RoseBowl Stat Fact:@PennStateFball becomes the first team in @rosebowlgame history to have multiple 80+ yd scoring plays in a single game! #WeAre
— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 3, 2023
Shower the coach in roses!
Bathed in roses and Gatorade 🌹🌹🌹
A CHAMPIONS BATH!@PennStateFball | #WeAre pic.twitter.com/v9j2zbHBOn
— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 3, 2023
Sean Clifford's curtain call
This is awesome 👏
Sean Clifford leaving the field for the final time as Penn State's QB 🌹 @seancliff14 pic.twitter.com/HAVWikfQrl
— El Gobierno Del Encuentro (@gobdelencuentro) January 3, 2023
You have earned this moment, Sean Clifford
The Sean Clifford moment is such a perfect slice of purity in a sport that can be infuriating so often.
— David Ubben (@davidubben) January 3, 2023
This is the Sean Clifford legacy
Sean Clifford is the most back and forth QB in Penn State history. And is leaving with 2 NY6 wins, a bunch of records, and an NIL collective that’ll get a lot of people wealthy. Gotta respect that
— Joe Harre (@joe_harre) January 3, 2023
Emotions were flowing for Sean Clifford
Sean Clifford was full of emotion after receiving an ovation from Penn State fans as he came off the field ❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/So779Skhq7
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 3, 2023
Raise the trophy, raise the trophy.
Rose Bowl Champions.
Raise that trophy high @PennStateFball!!! pic.twitter.com/HK22kcbxeD
— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 3, 2023
One final walk to the locker room
Sean Clifford on way to #PennState locker room. pic.twitter.com/bmZQTXMLax
— Rich Scarcella (@nittanyrich) January 3, 2023
James Franklin now has three NY6 bowl championships under his belt
This #PennState victory gives #PSU its second #RoseBowl victory.
James Franklin now has won the Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and Rose Bowl.
— Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 3, 2023
Penn State establishing itself on the national scene?
Penn State, 11-2, wins its 10th game by double-digits and will finish in the Top 10 for the fourth time in the past seven years. The program only had three Top 10 seasons in the previous 19 years.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2023
How it started vs. how it's going for Sean Clifford
how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/Qugg8ZGj5Y
— Penn State Football🌹 (@PennStateFball) January 3, 2023