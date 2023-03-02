Twitter reacts to Penn State’s overtime win at Northwestern

Penn State’s season got a major boost Wednesday night when they defeated a tough Northwestern team on the road in overtime. They have been on the NCAA tournament bubble for the entire season it seems and despite a loss to Rutgers last week, they somehow still have a chance to dance.

Northwestern has won against Purdue, Michigan State, and Indiana twice this year. While Penn State doesn’t have the same distinctions, they now get a bit of it due to the win last night.

Twitter was buzzing of course after a win like that and these are some of the best reactions.

They call it March Madness for a reason

Penn State had just five points with seven minutes to go in the first half on Wednesday night. They were able to find their offensive flow shortly thereafter and became a tough out for the Wildcats as they pushed down the stretch and started hitting their shots.

Things got spicy

Penn State alum and former Chicago Bear Anthony “Spice” Adams was on hand for the Nittany Lions’ big win against Northwestern. It was a collision of worlds as his college meshed with the city he played professionally for, Adams though has never shied away from his State Collge loyalties, however.

Camryn Winter knew it was going in

Before his game-winning shot last night, [autotag]Camryn Winter[/autotag] had shot 14 for 16 from the three-point line in his last two games. He knew he was in the zone and positioned himself for the ball to find him in the corner before knocking down the biggest shot of the season for the Nittany Lions.

Yeah, the Rutgers loss is even tougher in hindsight

Blowing a 19 point lead at home to a team that was 2-7 on the road only to beat a team that is a projected 6 seed at home the very next game is the most Penn State Basketball thing ever. — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) March 2, 2023

Penn State should be riding a nice winning streak but will have to settle for a road one at the very least. The Rutgers game will be one the selection committee will look at heavily, hopefully it doesn’t cost them the season.

Pickett makes history despite slow night

PROGRAM RECORD 🤝 With his first assist of the night on a basket by @Kanyeclary, @JalenPickett7 has tallied his 199th assist of the season to break the single-season school record previously held by @Timfraz23 #WeAre pic.twitter.com/MYRFuhJTUy — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 2, 2023

[autotag]Jalen Pickett[/autotag] had just seven points last night but he facilitated more by passing the ball when he was covered. He recorded a season-high 11 assists last night and was a major help in Winter’s big night.

They may hurt sometimes but they can deliver

Penn State Basketball 😂 pic.twitter.com/AVLOk3vSIm — The Basic Blues Podcast (@BasicBluesPod) March 2, 2023

No image may portray Penn State basketball better this season. They looked to be on the road to a second straight loss and out of the postseason but as Tom Izzo stated earlier this year, this is a tough basketball team. Fans and opposing teams will do well to remember that as they gear up for the Big Ten tournament.

This sums up Penn State's season

Penn State Mens basketball wins on the road 68-65 over Northwestern. Gritty not pretty. — Barstool Penn State (@PSUBarstool) March 2, 2023

This really sums up Big Ten basketball at the same time. Penn State has some great wins this year but also some bad losses, keeping things gritty makes teams play their game and that will be huge as they head into the Big Ten tournament and hopefully the NCAA one as well.

