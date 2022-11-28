Twitter reacts to Penn State OL Olu Fashanu’s NFL draft decision

The NFL draft community loves a young player with a ton of upside and that fits Penn State’s rising offensive line prospect Olu Fashanu perfectly.

That fact alone makes the decision he made on Monday all the more shocking as he was universally seen as a top ten pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, potentially the class’s top offensive tackle too. Fashanu took to social media to announce he will be back for Penn State in the 2023 season as he looks to achieve more of his dreams and goals on and off the field.

This is fantastic news for Penn State as they seemingly discovered a new offensive identity this year led by the run game. Add in the fact that Drew Allar will be taking over as quarterback and getting the keystone of the offensive line back is going to pay massive dividends.

Not to mention, it set social media ablaze with people excited and down about the decision.

Olu Fashanu

Tyler Calvaruso, 247 Lions

Olu Fashanu returning to Penn State speaks to the culture James Franklin has built in Happy Valley — one where the players are clearly cared for. Nittany Lions are getting back a sure-fire preseason first-team All-American. — Tyler Calvaruso (@tyler_calvaruso) November 28, 2022

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk and NBC

Top 10 prospect Olu Fashanu will stay at Penn State, not enter 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/7cON2KuFI4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 28, 2022

Pete Thamel, ESPN

Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu tells ESPN he will return to school for the 2023 season. The decision comes as a surprise in the NFL world, as @olu_fashanu projected as the top lineman in the 2023 NFL Draft. Huge news for PSU coming off 10-2 year. https://t.co/ZE90qOZzR2 pic.twitter.com/EjTmjwhQeb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

Rob Paul, Blue Chip Scouting

Olu Fashanu is a freak show at just 19 and played himself into being a potential top-10 pick (and OT1) in the 2023 #NFLDraft, and now he’s got a chance to be a top-5 pick in 2024. Rare blend of athleticism, balance, and length… look at him vs. Ohio St: pic.twitter.com/YDvHK6XryZ https://t.co/ccKPI8ewNu — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 28, 2022

JaJuan Sneider, Penn State Co-Offensive Coordinator

Ian Cumming, Pro Football Network

This is a big hit to the top of the 2023 NFL Draft offensive tackle group. Olu Fashanu would have been my OT1 this cycle. https://t.co/WQCFDT9LUw — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) November 28, 2022

Daniel Gallen, 247 Sports

Penn State OL Olu Fashanu announces he's returning to the Nittany Lions for the 2023 season. Fashanu was projected to be a first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft in April. this is a big first domino to fall for Penn State https://t.co/xU0v1Tyorh — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) November 28, 2022

Audrey Snyder, The Athletic

Olu Fashanu is staying at Penn State. So yes, huge momentum swing for PSU in 2023 https://t.co/XlcSWjc0ST — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 28, 2022

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Major NFL Draft news: Penn State OT Olu Fashanu will return to school next season and bypass the NFL. ESPN reported first. Fashanu was a projected top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by NFL scouts. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 28, 2022

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire