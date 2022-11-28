Twitter reacts to Penn State OL Olu Fashanu’s NFL draft decision

3
Andrew Harbaugh
·3 min read

The NFL draft community loves a young player with a ton of upside and that fits Penn State’s rising offensive line prospect Olu Fashanu perfectly.

That fact alone makes the decision he made on Monday all the more shocking as he was universally seen as a top ten pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, potentially the class’s top offensive tackle too. Fashanu took to social media to announce he will be back for Penn State in the 2023 season as he looks to achieve more of his dreams and goals on and off the field.

This is fantastic news for Penn State as they seemingly discovered a new offensive identity this year led by the run game. Add in the fact that Drew Allar will be taking over as quarterback and getting the keystone of the offensive line back is going to pay massive dividends.

Not to mention, it set social media ablaze with people excited and down about the decision.

Olu Fashanu

Tyler Calvaruso, 247 Lions

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk and NBC

Pete Thamel, ESPN

Rob Paul, Blue Chip Scouting

JaJuan Sneider, Penn State Co-Offensive Coordinator

Ian Cumming, Pro Football Network

Daniel Gallen, 247 Sports

Audrey Snyder, The Athletic

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire

Recommended Stories