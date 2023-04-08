Twitter reacts to Penn State getting commitment from Top 100 player Quinton Martin

Normally, any news released on a Friday is bad news. It’s known as the “Friday news dump” because the weekend is a nice cover for any negative news that might be released.

It was the complete opposite for Penn State and fans across the country following the announcement that Top 100 player Quinton Martin is headed to State College.

This is a major victory for Penn State. Martin is the top ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania. Keeping him instate is a huge statement to back up James Franklin’s motto of dominating the state in recruiting.

247Sports now has the Nittany Lions ranked number nine overall in the recruiting rankings following the commitment from Martin. They trail Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten.

Here are the best Twitter reactions following the announcement from Quinton Martin.

From the man himself

With a little help from the group at On3, Martin was able to release to his Twitter followers that he has committed to Penn State. The Pennsylvania prospect is staying home.

Dominate the State

BREAKING Penn State has landed a commitment from the No. 1 player in PA in 4-star athlete Quinton Martin! The elite athlete is a huge addition to the class and he is now the third straight top player in PA to commit to Penn State! #DominateTheState pic.twitter.com/OSIAa7poBU — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) April 7, 2023

That has been coach Franklin’s motto since he arrived. Dominate the state in recruiting. The commitment from Martin signals just that. He joins [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] and [autotag]J’ven Williams[/autotag] as the third straight top player in Pennsylvania going to Penn State.

Story continues

The recruiting machine never stops

Who doesn’t like Friday night recruiting news? This is a big one. Penn State football recruiting: 4 thoughts on Quinton Martin’s commitment via @TheAthletic https://t.co/nwoDI2B0SD — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) April 7, 2023

It made be said tongue in cheek that the football recruiting cycle is 24-7, but it does feel like that’s the case. Martin might have proved that when he sent the Penn State program and fans all over the country ablaze Friday night with his commitment announcement.

Landing the number one target

Quinton Martin, the top player in Pennsylvania and a consensus top-50 recruit nationally, has committed to Penn State’s 2024 class. Headliner for the Nittany Lions, who nab arguably their No. 1 target in the cycle. More on what Martin’s decision means: https://t.co/MkP5ITmGVP — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) April 7, 2023

James Franklin will never release who his top targets of a recruiting class are, but it’s hard to imagine there was a bigger target than Martin. Being the top player in Pennsylvania and the importance of having elite running backs in recent years, it’s safe to say this was a major recruiting win.

Explosive athlete

Four-star athlete Quinton Martin has committed to Penn State. Martin committed to the Nittany Lions over Ohio State, Michigan and Pitt. A huge pickup for James Franklin pic.twitter.com/Ov7TZBbmvN — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) April 7, 2023

Martin plays on both sides of the ball at Belle Vernon High School. According to MaxPreps, he ran for 1,279 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 424 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also had 22 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

Great fit for the offense

Saw new #PennState commit Quinton Martin live a few times …he's a great fit for the Nittany Lions' offense (VIP) @Lions247 @tyler_calvaruso @TDsTake https://t.co/dgbh4jBCqe — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) April 7, 2023

It would be assumed that any player recruited into a program would be a good fit. However, that isn’t always the case by the number of players who transfer to different schools every year. The hope is to have the best players stay in the program for as long as possible, so it’s a good sign that he projects as an impact player.

The Penn State family

BREAKING: Penn State has picked up its second-straight Top 100 commitment in RB Quinton Martin. He opened up about the decision with BWI's @RyanSnyderOn3 earlier today. Learn more on Pennsylvania's top-ranked prospect here! Link: https://t.co/RoSdHJ7pNR pic.twitter.com/o9Hlkq9UAx — Blue White Illustrated (@PennStateOn3) April 7, 2023

James Franklin has built a recruiting machine since he’s arrived in State College. The ability for him to land top prospects across the country can’t be overstated when discussing the rebuild of the football program. One of his major keys to his success is how he built a family like atmosphere.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire