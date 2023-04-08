Twitter reacts to Penn State getting commitment from Top 100 player Quinton Martin

Normally, any news released on a Friday is bad news. It’s known as the “Friday news dump” because the weekend is a nice cover for any negative news that might be released.

It was the complete opposite for Penn State and fans across the country following the announcement that Top 100 player Quinton Martin is headed to State College.

This is a major victory for Penn State. Martin is the top ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania. Keeping him instate is a huge statement to back up James Franklin’s motto of dominating the state in recruiting.

247Sports now has the Nittany Lions ranked number nine overall in the recruiting rankings following the commitment from Martin. They trail Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten.

Here are the best Twitter reactions following the announcement from Quinton Martin.

From the man himself

With a little help from the group at On3, Martin was able to release to his Twitter followers that he has committed to Penn State. The Pennsylvania prospect is staying home.

Dominate the State

That has been coach Franklin’s motto since he arrived. Dominate the state in recruiting. The commitment from Martin signals just that. He joins [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] and [autotag]J’ven Williams[/autotag] as the third straight top player in Pennsylvania going to Penn State.

The recruiting machine never stops

It made be said tongue in cheek that the football recruiting cycle is 24-7, but it does feel like that’s the case. Martin might have proved that when he sent the Penn State program and fans all over the country ablaze Friday night with his commitment announcement.

Landing the number one target

James Franklin will never release who his top targets of a recruiting class are, but it’s hard to imagine there was a bigger target than Martin. Being the top player in Pennsylvania and the importance of having elite running backs in recent years, it’s safe to say this was a major recruiting win.

Explosive athlete

Martin plays on both sides of the ball at Belle Vernon High School. According to MaxPreps, he ran for 1,279 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 424 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also had 22 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

Great fit for the offense

It would be assumed that any player recruited into a program would be a good fit. However, that isn’t always the case by the number of players who transfer to different schools every year. The hope is to have the best players stay in the program for as long as possible, so it’s a good sign that he projects as an impact player.

The Penn State family

James Franklin has built a recruiting machine since he’s arrived in State College. The ability for him to land top prospects across the country can’t be overstated when discussing the rebuild of the football program. One of his major keys to his success is how he built a family like atmosphere.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire