Twitter reacts to Penn State basketball’s blowout of Michigan

Penn State basketball certainly responded well to the challenge set forth by head coach Micah Shrewsberry. After ripping his team’s performance in a loss at Rutgers, Penn State responded with a dominant display at home against Michigan in the annual THON game. Penn State had its most lopsided victory over the Wolverines in the history of the series, more than getting revenge for the loss earlier in the season.

Jalen Pickett led the Nittany Lions with another standout performance with 25 points and eight assists. Seth Lundy added another 22 points and Andrew Funk continued to be a threat with 19 points fueled by four three-pointers.

After the game, Twitter had plenty to react to as Penn State polished off an 83-61 victory over Michigan on Sunday afternoon in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Dominant starts with "D"

Some quick video highlights

Soak it all up

Jalen Pickett is just too good

Penn State enjoyed running away with this one!

This is FUN ‼️ 7:53 2nd | 75-46 Penn State#WeAre pic.twitter.com/SdpzYCQiHa — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 29, 2023

Andrew Funks hits a career milestone

Maybe we should get used to it?

very rare for penn state to have a basketball player with jalen pickett's level of That Dog in Him — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) January 29, 2023

Juwan Howard was impressed

“When they made those two 3s with the ball bouncing up — I do believe in this, it’s the basketball gods.” Juwan Howard couldn’t fathom @PennStateMBB’s hot hand from deep that translated to an 83-61 blowout win over Michiganhttps://t.co/IauH24HNiw — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) January 29, 2023

This comparison checks out

Penn State basketball when they are on pic.twitter.com/zCtVSu4AtN — Jaret Gold (@JaretGold) January 29, 2023

Respect for Jalen Pickett continues to rise

When Penn State has it going, there are very few teams in college basketball as enjoyable to watch. Dominating Michigan at home. Jalen Pickett. Superstar. — Lukas Harkins (@hardwiredsports) January 29, 2023

Penn State may want to work on some contract negotiations right now

Michigan getting absolutely run by Penn State right now. Wolverines have a lot of work to do to get in the NCAA tourney this season. Last year barely got in. It’s also time to start seriously talking about Micah Shrewsberry as a legit candidate for Georgetown and/or Notre Dame. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 29, 2023

Jon Rothstein already coming up with new catchphrases

Jalen Pickett with 25, eight rebounds, and eight assists today against Michigan. Another example of a COVID senior who is FLOURISHING because he came back for an ADDITIONAL year or eligibility. https://t.co/I17zDvAbOh — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 29, 2023

Rothstein also sees Penn state being a tricky team in the tournament

Penn State is the type of team that could be a very difficult matchup if it reaches the NCAA Tournament. Hybrid style with shooters everywhere. 13 made 3's today against Michigan. https://t.co/I17zDvAbOh — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire