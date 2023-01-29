Twitter reacts to Penn State basketball’s blowout of Michigan

Kevin McGuire
·3 min read

Penn State basketball certainly responded well to the challenge set forth by head coach Micah Shrewsberry. After ripping his team’s performance in a loss at Rutgers, Penn State responded with a dominant display at home against Michigan in the annual THON game. Penn State had its most lopsided victory over the Wolverines in the history of the series, more than getting revenge for the loss earlier in the season.

Jalen Pickett led the Nittany Lions with another standout performance with 25 points and eight assists. Seth Lundy added another 22 points and Andrew Funk continued to be a threat with 19 points fueled by four three-pointers.

After the game, Twitter had plenty to react to as Penn State polished off an 83-61 victory over Michigan on Sunday afternoon in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Dominant starts with "D"

Some quick video highlights

Soak it all up

Jalen Pickett is just too good

Penn State enjoyed running away with this one!

Andrew Funks hits a career milestone

Maybe we should get used to it?

Juwan Howard was impressed

This comparison checks out

Respect for Jalen Pickett continues to rise

Penn State may want to work on some contract negotiations right now

Jon Rothstein already coming up with new catchphrases

Rothstein also sees Penn state being a tricky team in the tournament

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire

Recommended Stories