Twitter reacts: Patriots trade former Georgia RB Sony Michel to Rams

J.C. Shelton
·3 min read
Former Georgia running back Sony Michel is headed to Los Angeles. The Rams sent the New England Patriots a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft for the former first round pick.

Michel spent three seasons with the Patriots, winning one Super bowl and racking up 535 attempts for 2,292 yards with 14 touchdowns and another 258 yards and 26 receptions through the air. The Plantation, Fla., native missed some time last season with a quad injury but has looked effective in the preseason so far.

Now, UGA’s third all-time leading rusher makes the trip to L.A., teaming up with former Georgia Bulldog running back, Rams’ assistant head coach and Michel’s position coach at UGA, Thomas Brown.

Michel also joins former Bulldogs Matthew Stafford, Leonard Floyd and J.R. Reed in L.A.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

Let us never forget this historic run from Michel in his final season at Georgia. One of the biggest carries in UGA football history.

“UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton” is back! In the podcast’s 2021 kickoff episode, J.C. is joined by former Georgia football greats Tavarres King, Kieth Marshall and Armarlo Herrera to talk about their time in Athens, the 2021 Bulldogs and Georgia vs. Clemson! Listen here:

