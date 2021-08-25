Twitter reacts: Patriots trade former Georgia RB Sony Michel to Rams

Former Georgia running back Sony Michel is headed to Los Angeles. The Rams sent the New England Patriots a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft for the former first round pick.

Michel spent three seasons with the Patriots, winning one Super bowl and racking up 535 attempts for 2,292 yards with 14 touchdowns and another 258 yards and 26 receptions through the air. The Plantation, Fla., native missed some time last season with a quad injury but has looked effective in the preseason so far.

Now, UGA’s third all-time leading rusher makes the trip to L.A., teaming up with former Georgia Bulldog running back, Rams’ assistant head coach and Michel’s position coach at UGA, Thomas Brown.

Patriots to trade RB Sony Michel to the Rams for a 2022 fifth-round pick and 2022 sixth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/H8ajilOuiw — NFL (@NFL) August 25, 2021

Michel also joins former Bulldogs Matthew Stafford, Leonard Floyd and J.R. Reed in L.A.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

James White‘s reaction to the Sony Michel trade “Definitely tough. That’s my guy.” pic.twitter.com/KOCMxvJbMW — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 25, 2021

Never forget when Sony Michel had 6 rushing touchdowns in the 2018-19 playoff run. Thank you for your time in New England Sony Michel. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pOlcCga1QO — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) August 25, 2021

Sony Michel was unstoppable during the 2018 playoffs. pic.twitter.com/k4hdZ9KiJ6 — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) August 25, 2021

The most rushing touchdowns in the playoffs by a rookie in NFL history… Sony Michel put in work and earned his ring with the Patriots 💪#ThankYouSonypic.twitter.com/x48VRnuf8C — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) August 25, 2021

#Patriots Center David Andrews tips hat off to RB Sony Michel. Said he loved being able to take the field with him in the few years he was able to. pic.twitter.com/ZHGZuoHj5P — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) August 25, 2021

Thank you Sony Michel! Rams are Getting a good one. Hope pray and wish nothing but the best for you. No matter where you go, you are #ForeverAPatriot. God bless Champ! pic.twitter.com/JZPns05QRx — New England Patriots Football (@Turbanedpatsfan) August 25, 2021

According to @AdamSchefter the New England Patriots are trading Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams for two late-round draft picks. Stafford handing to Michel sounds nice, right Dawg fans? pic.twitter.com/1rIoid1agQ — 960 The Ref (@960theref) August 25, 2021

"(He's) like a little brother." "He's just a hard worker and overall good guy." "I'm super happy for him." How Sony Michel's Patriots teammates reacted to his trade to the Rams: https://t.co/1YlvczQxGQ pic.twitter.com/NsJ4x4pMvF — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 25, 2021

Let us never forget this historic run from Michel in his final season at Georgia. One of the biggest carries in UGA football history.

