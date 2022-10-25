Twitter reacts to Patriots’ stunning Week 7 loss at home to the Bears

The New England Patriots lost to the Chicago Bears by a 33-14 score on Monday night. Monday’s game marked the return of quarterback Mac Jones. Unfortunately for Jones, he was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe at the midpoint of the game.

This sent Twitter into a frenzy.

On top of that, the Patriots were not able to stop the Bears offense. Justin Fields had a strong game for the Bears, as they were able to pull off the upset under the primetime lights.

Today, we take a look at some of the best reactions from this Monday Night Football matchup, as the Patriots fall back below .500 win percentage.

https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/1584743306642149378

Patriots don't have a QB controversy they have a QB problem. big difference between the two. — Beat the Steelers (@EagleSpeed2017) October 25, 2022

patriots fans getting suckered into a believing a backup quarterback has starter-level ability for the second year in a row — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 25, 2022

What the serious fudge was that? That was supposed to be a football game? It looked like the Patriots were trying to smother an injured animal. Not even trying to look competitive? — Thunder Dan (@ThunderDan88) October 25, 2022

Patriots fans watching them get blown out at home by the worst team in the league pic.twitter.com/EmQdC1UhdQ — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) October 25, 2022

Name Zappe the starter and fix the defense. Justin fields out here looking like 2015 Cam Newton — bert charrington (@4rharr20) October 25, 2022

Matt Judon on the Patriots defense tonight pic.twitter.com/z8hwvCWKrM — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) October 25, 2022

I'm not sure who these #Patriots are….Jekyell and Hyde comes to mind. It's like they decided "ehhh we're all set". #bearsvspatriots — Bostonoak (@bostonoak) October 25, 2022

Didn’t recover any of the 6 fumbles and couldn’t get off the field on third down all night. All things considered might be the most embarrassing regular season loss in Patriots history — Sloppy 6’5” (@ColeyMick) October 25, 2022

That Patriots game was tough to watch — Anthony Breton (@HeyItsAnfernee) October 25, 2022

Lots of emotions for Patriots fans tonight pic.twitter.com/2E4k08K660 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 25, 2022

If the Patriots lose to the Jets next week, I’m fully on board with Tanking — Savage (@SavageSports_) October 25, 2022

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe racing to see who’s the Patriots franchise QB: pic.twitter.com/tIgqDBuqyW — Alejandro 🇨🇴 (@MiamiAlejandro) October 25, 2022

Can someone please convince me that the #Patriots defense or offensive line even tried to exist tonight? I am less than convinced. Actually, I’m stunned by the lack of effort. — Jo-Jo_Mojo (@JoJoMojo6266) October 25, 2022

The Bears to the Patriots defense tonight: pic.twitter.com/1G5FBnVxMs — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 25, 2022

Secondary getting embarrassed by one of the worst passing offenses is pathetic. Absolutely unreal. — Adam Bogdan (@PatriotsInform) October 25, 2022

https://twitter.com/TheBg_12/status/1584743427862065152

Bears are embarrassing the Patriots. Call the National Guard pic.twitter.com/XOe1uvmd3b — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) October 25, 2022

This fan is straight up not having a good time 😅 📺 Bears-Patriots on ESPN pic.twitter.com/vAM60ZUw74 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2022

