Twitter reacts to Patriots’ stunning Week 7 loss at home to the Bears

Danny Jaillet
·3 min read

The New England Patriots lost to the Chicago Bears by a 33-14 score on Monday night. Monday’s game marked the return of quarterback Mac Jones. Unfortunately for Jones, he was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe at the midpoint of the game.

This sent Twitter into a frenzy.

On top of that, the Patriots were not able to stop the Bears offense. Justin Fields had a strong game for the Bears, as they were able to pull off the upset under the primetime lights.

Today, we take a look at some of the best reactions from this Monday Night Football matchup, as the Patriots fall back below .500 win percentage.

https://twitter.com/NFL_Memes/status/1584743306642149378

https://twitter.com/TheBg_12/status/1584743427862065152

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

