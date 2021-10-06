Twitter reacts to Patriots' stunning Stephon Gilmore release

Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
NFL Twitter reacts to Pats' stunning release of Gilmore originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's never a dull moment in New England.

Three days after an emotionally draining loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, the Patriots released star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore is eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list in Week 6, but he and the team reportedly couldn't agree to terms on a restructured contract. So, after reportedly exploring trade options for the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, the Patriots have released him outright.

Needless to say, the move came as a surprise to NFL fans waking up on a Wednesday morning. Here's the statement Gilmore put out on social media confirming the surprising news:

And here are some of the best reactions from NFL Twitter, starting with two notable observations from our Patriots Insiders, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry.

In case you're wondering: Yes, there were memes.

As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports, Gilmore's injured quad has healed, so there indeed should be plenty of interest in the two-time All-Pro on the open market.

