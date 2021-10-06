Twitter reacts to Patriots' stunning Stephon Gilmore release

NFL Twitter reacts to Pats' stunning release of Gilmore originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's never a dull moment in New England.

Three days after an emotionally draining loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, the Patriots released star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore is eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list in Week 6, but he and the team reportedly couldn't agree to terms on a restructured contract. So, after reportedly exploring trade options for the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, the Patriots have released him outright.

Needless to say, the move came as a surprise to NFL fans waking up on a Wednesday morning. Here's the statement Gilmore put out on social media confirming the surprising news:

And here are some of the best reactions from NFL Twitter, starting with two notable observations from our Patriots Insiders, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry.

As ⁦@MikeReiss⁩ reports, Pats were very tight to the cap. If they are angling to re-sign Jamie Collins - released by the Lions last week - this is a way to clear space. Collins followed Matt Patricia to Detroit. Patricia is back with Pats in nebulous but consequential role pic.twitter.com/J6rNkSWuoU — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) October 6, 2021

Something that was just suggested to me that by one rival front office: Getting news of the Stephon Gilmore release out there now, well before it becomes official at 4pm, a team could still swoop in and make a trade. Time to do that if a club wants to make sure it gets him. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 6, 2021

Story continues

In case you're wondering: Yes, there were memes.

All of NE hearing Stephon Gilmore is gone before they've even had coffee pic.twitter.com/PY4Tm0VBvs — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) October 6, 2021

Jason Licht seeing Stephon Gilmore get released pic.twitter.com/n2KJG7zkoW — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) October 6, 2021

Jaylon Smith and Gilmore right now pic.twitter.com/1fpEicnMg7 — Justin Tucker = GOAT (@TouchdownLamar) October 6, 2021

NFL GMs hearing Stephon Gilmore is available pic.twitter.com/y6Wwya6xtS — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 6, 2021

Patriots released Stephon Gilmore huhpic.twitter.com/A7fZOZQtr4 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 6, 2021

Jason Licht, quietly enjoying his morning coffee, seeing “Stephon Gilmore: Released” come across the NFL wire pic.twitter.com/ejdBHkWRZZ — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 6, 2021

The Chiefs and Bucs after hearing Stephon Gilmore and Jaylon Smith got released. pic.twitter.com/KaB5qz203t — TPS (@TotalProSports) October 6, 2021

As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports, Gilmore's injured quad has healed, so there indeed should be plenty of interest in the two-time All-Pro on the open market.