Twitter reacts to Patriots stunning the Steelers in 17-14 road victory

The New England Patriots flipped the narrative regarding their team by going into enemy territory and eking out a 17-14 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

It was a much-needed victory for the team considering how bad they looked in the opener against the Miami Dolphins last week. If anything, the win over the Steelers gives the Patriots renewed life as they head back home to Foxborough to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

The defense made life difficult for Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky from start to finish. They were able to consistently get pressure and even force a turnover in the game.

More importantly, they took away Pittsburgh’s legs by remaining stout up front and keeping talented second-year running back Najee Harris in check. This is what people are saying on Twitter after the game.

Patriots get their first win of the season

Well done New England Patriots first victory on the board against Pittsburgh Steelers GET IN FT 17-14 #NEvsPIT #NFL #ForeverNE — Darren Carley ⚽️ 🏉 (@DarrenCarleyLFC) September 18, 2022

Steelers fans watching Billy & our young rebuilding team walk into Pittsburgh & run out with the W: pic.twitter.com/6Qht9s5JkS — Hassan 🇸🇴 (@TherealHassanO) September 18, 2022

Good lord we suck so much. Worried about this club. Mac looks like a high school qb. — house of the haaland (@DoritoPurist) September 18, 2022

Wow, the Patriots even up a week 1 lost to the Dolphins who smoked Baltimore in the biggest come back in Miami history and with that said, I'm still not impressed with Bill Belichick he's old and got to go retire in a rocking chair!!!!! Yep I double down!

Ravens next! — Kevin Upshaw (@KevinUpshaw12) September 18, 2022

We actually could’ve scored that last drive of game but it’s cool. Decent win a win is a win tho Idc. Least we aren’t 0-2 — Crazy Frog (@FrogmansWorld) September 18, 2022

This season is going to be so enjoyable lol — m(illionaire)k (@HokagebeatZ) September 18, 2022

That was ugly, lot's of things for the coach to fix. — Peter (@peter_sca) September 18, 2022

Great to get a win especially with Patricia continuing to hold this team back. Imagine what Mac could do with a competent OC and some innovative coaches helping him. — Andrew Turmer (@AndrewTurmer) September 18, 2022

On Kraft’s 500th game as owner, appropriate that it’s a victory over the Steelers #HereWeGo #ForeverNE — Entmoot Point (@GargantuaMe) September 18, 2022

Told you guys you were freaking out over nothing! We may not exactly be world beaters but we're not completely hopeless either. — Foowd (@Foowd90) September 18, 2022

Impressive victory! My reverse psychology worked. 😉 — Joe Deej (@mrcpuhead) September 18, 2022

Overall an ok game, beside @jkbmyrs5 and the td from Nelson Aghalor we lack offensive targets 😎 #NFL — Mircea Marian (@MirceaMarian86) September 18, 2022

Way to go Pats!! — Whitney Roberts (@Whitney__Marie) September 18, 2022

