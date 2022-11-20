Twitter reacts to Patriots stunning the Jets with game-winning kick return

Jordy McElroy
·3 min read

It was fitting that rookie third-round draft pick Marcus Jones was the unlikely hero for the New England Patriots in Sunday’s Week 11 win over the New York Jets.

This year’s Patriots team is getting the job done by unconventional means, including a heavier reliance on youth than they’ve had in previous years under coach Bill Belichick. It was Marcus Jones’ turn to shine this time around with the team tied 3-3 with the Jets and likely headed into overtime.

Jones obviously had no interest in prolonging things. So he proceeded to take a punt to the house for 84 yards with only 20 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, which ultimately iced the game for the Patriots.

Everything that preceded that punt return was headache-inducing.

The Patriots had to survive the defensive slugfest long enough so that Jones could snatch the heart away from the Jets. It was an important win that keeps the team within striking distance of the AFC East and a possible playoff berth.

Here’s what fans were saying about the game.

 

