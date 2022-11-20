Twitter reacts to Patriots stunning the Jets with game-winning kick return

It was fitting that rookie third-round draft pick Marcus Jones was the unlikely hero for the New England Patriots in Sunday’s Week 11 win over the New York Jets.

This year’s Patriots team is getting the job done by unconventional means, including a heavier reliance on youth than they’ve had in previous years under coach Bill Belichick. It was Marcus Jones’ turn to shine this time around with the team tied 3-3 with the Jets and likely headed into overtime.

Jones obviously had no interest in prolonging things. So he proceeded to take a punt to the house for 84 yards with only 20 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter, which ultimately iced the game for the Patriots.

Everything that preceded that punt return was headache-inducing.

The Patriots had to survive the defensive slugfest long enough so that Jones could snatch the heart away from the Jets. It was an important win that keeps the team within striking distance of the AFC East and a possible playoff berth.

Here’s what fans were saying about the game.

“And I just knew Marcus Jones was going to return that punt for a touchdown” pic.twitter.com/yhydqLtmhS — George Coulouras (@georgecoulouras) November 20, 2022

Is Marcus Jones him⁉️ yes ✓ 100% no 0% 10M votes • final results — 8TheGOAT24 (@24IamTheGOAT8) November 20, 2022

MARCUS JONES IS HIM pic.twitter.com/x9oyQI4yfX — jayson tatum enjoyer (@AdamJTurke) November 20, 2022

Ghost of Football Future: “Your defense is going to hold New England to 3 points.” You: “Oh boy, we’re finally going to beat the Patriots!!” Ghost of Football Future: — Ric (yes, there is no “k”). (@slsangus) November 20, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS DE BILL BELICHICK. pic.twitter.com/oyLqzcjNee — dedez 🕊 (@dedecrfx) November 20, 2022

Well. Patrica making the offence look bad. He has to go. And we’ll be cooking — MacheteNerd (@ImLewisFerguson) November 20, 2022

Walk off punt returns happen once a decade at best. Unreal man. Patriots over 8.5 looking better. Not great tho the end of the schedule looks terrifying — BLADE (@KnifeKid6969) November 20, 2022

Holiday miracle?!! We will take it! — Carrie Consalvi (@coachkoop24) November 20, 2022

Defense looked great, but it was the Jets. The offense was painful to watch. The o line is just atrocious. Harris looked good, but that was about it. Patricia needs to go and O line needs to be top priority next year. — Stevzie Mac (@StevzieMac) November 20, 2022

Patriots WIN AGAIN! Wooooooo — Kay Nitty aka Kory Dickems (@GrandMaster_Kay) November 20, 2022

We got lucky. Without a QB and coach change we will never do anything but get lucky like this. Good to win but we are still not going anywhere with this setup — Rick Haugh (@HaughRick) November 20, 2022

It’s not how ya start, or how terrible the O Line and offense looked. But it’s how you FINISH!!!! #victorymonday pic.twitter.com/1MgqAAdNu7 — sCASE (@CaseyForDayz) November 20, 2022

Matt Patricia should be left outside the locker room during the post-game celebration — Chief Paulo (@NESports8186) November 20, 2022

Story continues

Mac actually played well today. Alot better than I thought. — Nick Slot (@NMS8787) November 20, 2022

Jones for the TD pic.twitter.com/7Agit3CXmz — New England Patriots Ireland (@PatriotsIreland) November 20, 2022

[listicle id=131153]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire