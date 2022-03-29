Twitter reacts to Patriots signing safety Jabrill Peppers

The New England Patriots group of safeties are not lacking in depth or versatility. The team added safety Jabrill Peppers in free agency on a one-year contract on Tuesday, per multiple reporters.

Peppers is no sure thing to make the roster, but he was a four-down player for the New York Giants in 2021 before suffering an ACL injury when he was working for former Giants coach and current Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge. Peppers will join safeties Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger, among others. It’s an absolutely stacked group — even if the Patriots may need to add more at the cornerback position where they lost JC Jackson but added Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell in free agency.

Here’s how Patriots fans reacted to the addition of Peppers.

Welcome to New England Jabrill Peppers!!! pic.twitter.com/0AHFft5gD2 — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) March 29, 2022

The Patriots have signed Safety Jabrill Peppers to a 1 year deal, per @AdamSchefter Since 2018, Peppers' 40 QB pressures ranks third most among all Safeties💥 pic.twitter.com/DZ3z7NtkoV — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) March 29, 2022

Versatile safety the Patriots could use in a variety of roles. They knew coming into the offseason they needed to get faster. If healthy, he should help. https://t.co/N5B9peGFst — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 29, 2022

pats sign jabril peppers 🙄🤡💩

pure box safety and they already have 2 of those

not a great return man either 😐 pic.twitter.com/jvTdez6s1J — Dave-rebuilding year for pats🏈🇺🇸📺 (@davethepatsfan1) March 29, 2022

Like this addition. Not splashy at all, but if the knee is right, the versatility and veteran presence will play well in Foxboro. https://t.co/Za1sveNByy — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) March 29, 2022

Bill is gonna have a lot of fun with the extreme versatility of our safety group. Offenses will have no clue who is gonna be on the field and what part of the field they'll be on, it's gonna neat to see just what Bill will be able to do — Pats Kingdom #BarmoreSZN (@JoeJudgesBurner) March 29, 2022

This is a really good signing for the Patriots. Peppers played more in slot last season but also played in the box as well as free safety. He could also be the team’s new punt returner. https://t.co/AWLxbPR8yL — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 29, 2022

Peppers is coming off an ACL, but he's shown some wheels. Ran a 4.46 at the Combine back in '17. Whether you want to call him a safety or CB, he's been faster than average. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) March 29, 2022

