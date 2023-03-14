Twitter reacts to Patriots re-signing CB Jonathan Jones

The New England Patriots re-signed cornerback Jonathan Jones to a two-year deal on Monday afternoon. In doing so, the team welcomes back one of their top corners.

It has been a busy couple of days for the Patriots, with several roster moves already completed and more surely to come. Jones is coming off a solid year in 2022 that saw him record 69 tackles and four interceptions.

This move helps fill depth by giving New England another corner on the roster in a year where they have several decisions to make at the position. Fortunately, Jones was one of the bigger pending free agents, and that has now been settled.

Let’s take a look at some of Twitter’s best reactions to Jones staying with the Patriots.

💰Freeing $17M in cap space w/ TE Jonnu Smith trade 💰Securing CB Jonathan Jones on a team friendly deal 💰Bringing back ILB Raekwon McMillan on a prove-it deal Smart moves by Patriots GM Belichick in the 1st hour of Free Agency Frenzy! — Alex J (@MoveTheChainsCA) March 13, 2023

Team friendly deal 🔥 — Prus (@matt_15p) March 13, 2023

Sheesh, Jonathan Jones must have REALLY wanted to stay in New England if he got a raise that’s basically a Cost of Living Adjustment — Goose (@GooseOnBass) March 13, 2023

Love it — Cam (@Swaybeaut) March 13, 2023

That's quite fair I'd say for a guy who is coming off a career year and plays both inside & outside for your defense Good work by the #Patriots front office. It'll also allow Jonathan Jones to re-up and maximize his market again in 2 seasons if his productions stays up Love it! https://t.co/KmEauhKXhy — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 13, 2023

Yassssssssssss! I love me some Jonathan Jones!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/J8BfGiu8gm — Crystal (@ceec20012) March 13, 2023

Bringing back Jonathan Jones is HUGE because now the secondary is locked down and we can focus on the offense for Mac and BOB #NFLFreeAgency #Patriots #defense #LFG — Fire Matt Patricia (@MacAttackLFG) March 13, 2023

Jonathan Jones is worth re-signing just for the fact that he’s the best anti-Tyreek Hill plan in the NFL. He’s had terrific success over the years against the Miami speedster — Mathias Cubillan (@mathiascubillan) March 13, 2023

Jonathan Jones is a real one — Nick Scott (@nvscott7) March 13, 2023

If Jonathan Jones doesn’t get hurt against the Titans, it didn’t matter if Malcolm Butler played in SB52 or not. The Patriots win that game. Happy to see Jonathan Jones stay in NE. — Will D. (@WAD1980) March 13, 2023

love this. thank you. thank you. thank you. — Kevin Harrington (@KHarryJr) March 13, 2023

Keep it coming💪🏼 — Adam Gleissner (@adamgleissner) March 13, 2023

lets goooooooo 😤😤 — Hail ミ☆🥀 DJATS Spoilers (@alltoohail) March 13, 2023

YESSSSSSSSSIRRRRRR — Daily Boston☘️ (@Celticstalks) March 13, 2023

This is huge. Awesome news! — VivalaPatriots (@vivalaredsox) March 13, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire