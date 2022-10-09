Twitter reacts to Patriots shutting out the Lions in Week 5

The New England Patriots defeated the Detroit Lions by a 29-0 margin. It was their first shutout since 2016, and it gave New England their second win of the season.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe had a strong game, as his play combined with the rushing attack helped the offense move down the field all afternoon.

It was a solid win for a Patriots team that is looking to find its footing following the injury to starting quarterback Mac Jones. With the win, the Patriots move to 2-3 and shift their focus to the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

Twitter had some strong reactions to the Patriots’ Week 5 victory. Here are some of the best ones.

As a New England Patriots fan, I really enjoyed that 29-0 win vs. the Detroit Lions. Bill Belichick gets a shutout win in his 400th Game as Head Coach of the Patriots. Bailey Zappe wins his 1st NFL Start. — AnCap2022 (@AnCap2022) October 9, 2022

The New England Patriot fanbase has become a littlecrazy. Brady leaves half of you went with him. Bye

Then came the Cam Newton controversy splitting the fans again.

Now you're starting a QB controversy with Jones and Zappe after one start?

STOP — Gracie Grace☮🇺🇦✌🇺🇲 Please pray for Peace. (@GracieGrace1977) October 9, 2022

How about those New England Patriots! #ForeverNE — A L I S T (@AList_) October 9, 2022

Btw! If ya’ll didn’t know New England Patriots blanked the Lions — DARTH MUFASA (@BDUBWILSON15) October 9, 2022

How many points scored against the New England Patriots? https://t.co/1MLEinfl7K — Shah ☘️ (@toolegendary) October 9, 2022

BZ4 aka Bailey Zappe, was "Steve McQueen cool" in his NFL starting debut for the New England Patriots. He shrugged off a pick that wasn't his fault & deftly dismembered the Lions' hapless defense. Congratulations, Bailey Zappe. pic.twitter.com/ydJlaxyUiL — Brian G. Walsh (@ScreenBard) October 9, 2022

The New England Patriots awarded Dan Campbell the game ball. #onepride #DetroitLions — Lost in Tweets (@dellakwal) October 9, 2022

What a game for the New England Patriots and Bailey's Zappe Didn't look half bad Matthew judon was good as always. overall our defense look great and now we're going into Cleveland next week I'll be intending in person. So Go Patriots! pic.twitter.com/ClRXnQXutS — Jackson2008 (@Jackson20082) October 9, 2022

The Bailey Zappe era is here in New England. #DETvsNE #Patriots — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) October 9, 2022

Reports of the demise of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots were very premature it seems…..#ForeverNE — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurBiggun) October 9, 2022

QB Controversy now in New England #patriots #nfl — Mike Malo (@Mike_Malo) October 9, 2022

Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones are about to have the region of New England and the Patriots divided like House Targaryen on Sunday nights. Team Black vs Team Green — depressed boston sports fan (@nadersoufan7) October 9, 2022

For the second year in a row, the first rookie QB to get an NFL win plays for the New England Patriots The Bailey Zappe era is officially upon us — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) October 9, 2022

bailey zappe is the greatest quarterback in new england patriots history. — fuwysyagqg#^%_? (@toyotarav4owner) October 9, 2022

Hard-running Rhamondre Stevenson gave a pretty good impression of Jim Brown this afternoon @GilletteStadium, racking up 161 yards on 25 carries in @Patriots 29-0 rout of @Lions. Credit, too, to New England OL for consistently opening holes for the running game. — Jim Donaldson (@JimDonaldsonJr) October 9, 2022

He was my favorite QB in the draft. As soon as the Pats took him, as a Bengals fan, I groaned just a little bit as I said if he can play in New England like he did in college, the Patriots have found their next star QB. — MSM Is Biased (@animal_lover365) October 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire