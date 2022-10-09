Twitter reacts to Patriots shutting out the Lions in Week 5

Danny Jaillet
The New England Patriots defeated the Detroit Lions by a 29-0 margin. It was their first shutout since 2016, and it gave New England their second win of the season.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe had a strong game, as his play combined with the rushing attack helped the offense move down the field all afternoon.

It was a solid win for a Patriots team that is looking to find its footing following the injury to starting quarterback Mac Jones. With the win, the Patriots move to 2-3 and shift their focus to the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

Twitter had some strong reactions to the Patriots’ Week 5 victory. Here are some of the best ones.

