Twitter reacts to Patriots’ season being over after 35-23 loss to Bills

The New England Patriots fell in defeat to the Buffalo Bills by a 35-23 margin on Sunday. With the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers winning their games, the loss ended the 2022 season for the Patriots with no more available paths to the playoffs.

Quarterback Mac Jones ended his afternoon throwing for 243 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions on a day when the Patriots offense was able to move the ball effectively early. However, they stalled a bit in the second half and couldn’t get anything going.

New England’s defense gave up some big plays down the stretch, which helped Buffalo settle into the game and ultimately pull away in the end. It was a disappointing ending to the season for a Patriots team that never could get out of its own way.

Let’s take a look at some of the instant reactions on Twitter, following the Week 18 loss.

@Patriots Having no post season is disappointing, we are going backwards 😞 — RoyalMight (@royalmight_ttv) January 8, 2023

The truth is we are the 3rd best team in that division. Jets aren’t even awful, if Hall was healthy we would have finished fourth. Patriots need to get Mac serious weapons. I’m talking top-tier WR. Bill and dolphins have 2 each. https://t.co/3EJSwd4DjH — FootballGuy (@FootballGuy_999) January 8, 2023

This Patriots defense deserved to make the playoffs. This Patriots coaching staff absolutely did not. — Anthony Emerson🌲🌹🇾🇪 (@AnthonyMEmerson) January 8, 2023

Welp… The @Patriots are out. I guess I don’t have to watch The Football until September. pic.twitter.com/S1OhJlLNhl — Simpleton 💯🇵🇷 (@ItIsSimpleton) January 8, 2023

The @Patriots can not let Matt Patricia come back next season!!!!!!!!!!!! — ImAF#%kingMasshole (@ImJustAMasshole) January 8, 2023

Mac cannot throw a football ! He needs to go — KP💞 (@KPQMC) January 8, 2023

You can’t beat the Bills if you let them score on special teams. Please leave the special teams coordinator in Buffalo. #ForeverNE #Patriots — Papi (@SnakeDraftViper) January 8, 2023

And that's a wrap on another season of mediocre football for the Brady-less #Patriots. — Matthew Thomas (@mattbomford81) January 8, 2023

I'd say it was fun. But, lets be honest and admit that it was miserable from the start of the season for Patriots fans. — Shane 🤙 (@St1brew) January 8, 2023

Patriots bumped. Happy for the Bills, it's time to turn my football attention back to Tom Brady. — Dave Speaks (@DaveSpeaksOnIt) January 8, 2023

This might be the worst Patriots team since like 2013. Just awful man — 💜 (@thefutxre) January 8, 2023

Belichick thought the football god was with him without knowing that the god was actually with Tom — Winning the Poop 💩 (@GENEXU83) January 8, 2023

Also if this is it for Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty, what a ride it was. Two of the greatest New England Patriots to ever suit up 💙 — Brent Schwartz (@BrentSchwartzz) January 8, 2023

Feel great to be stress free until the next football season. Thanks @Patriots pic.twitter.com/NNUsvgvGjk — Rissa (@YouHellaWeak_) January 8, 2023

need a new football team when brady retire patriots fans to happy with being mid — swap that (@MrSplashman99_) January 8, 2023

Another great season from Matthew Judon. A star on a bad football team. — Seattle Spectre (@seattle_patriot) January 8, 2023

We’ll that’s the end of the season for the Patriots been full of up and downs but we really need a refresh on offense/special teams / elements of defence and coaching . Let’s get actually OC/DC. But atlesst I can have a free weeks of watching football with nothing on the line — Kashif Amin (@kash007) January 8, 2023

Didn’t go the way I hoped. Never seen a Patriots team so undisciplined. Found frustrating ways to lose. Lots of good pieces in place just got to get back to Patriots football. Big off-season ahead #ForeverNE https://t.co/glPRi7sHdj — Brandon (@BrandonMcKay6) January 8, 2023

It has been an honour to watch Devin McCourty & Matthew Slater play football for the New England Patriots. — Ray Rauth 🇨🇦 (@dpn_ray) January 8, 2023

Well this year sucked for my Patriots!! Now eliminated. The Patriots need to make drastic changes in the off season to get better. Mac Jones hasn't improved. The offense as a whole needs to get better. A new OC is what the pats need. Football has been hard to watch as a pats fan. https://t.co/vWrxZhJpfe — Ryan A:The Big Anna Jay Tay Melo & Kris Stat Fan🎃 (@RyanAvedisian1) January 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire