Twitter reacts to Patriots’ season being over after 35-23 loss to Bills

6
Danny Jaillet
·4 min read

The New England Patriots fell in defeat to the Buffalo Bills by a 35-23 margin on Sunday. With the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers winning their games, the loss ended the 2022 season for the Patriots with no more available paths to the playoffs.

Quarterback Mac Jones ended his afternoon throwing for 243 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions on a day when the Patriots offense was able to move the ball effectively early. However, they stalled a bit in the second half and couldn’t get anything going.

New England’s defense gave up some big plays down the stretch, which helped Buffalo settle into the game and ultimately pull away in the end. It was a disappointing ending to the season for a Patriots team that never could get out of its own way.

Let’s take a look at some of the instant reactions on Twitter, following the Week 18 loss.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

