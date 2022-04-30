Twitter reacts to Patriots drafting Houston CB Marcus Jones

Yahoo Life Videos

In the US there are currently 238 proposed anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures. More than half target the transgender community and specifically gender-affirming care for trans youth. Fighting for equality has become a mission for 11 year-old Kai Shappley, a trans youth activist who says her identity is not up for debate. At 8 years-old, Shappley got an opportunity to use her voice when she went to Congress in Washington D.C. and shared her story with several representatives. Then in April 2021, Shappley confidently sat in front of the Texas Senate Committee to share her experiences as a transgender child. She was there to protest Senate bill 1646, which would have banned doctors from providing gender-affirming treatment to transgender children in the state. The bill failed, and Shappley’s testimony went viral. “To the people that can't get the treatment that they need, and they have no way to work around it, it can be very harmful. It can make harmful changes to their body that can never be erased,” says Shappley. “I knew that I had to do something to stop that.” “I have a pretty loud mouth,” she adds. “My story is important and it's my mom's job to worry. It's my job to tell my story. I'm not supposed to worry,” says Shappley. While Bill 1646 was struck down, the fight for trans rights in Texas continues to make national headlines. Last February, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton classified gender-affirming surgery for trans youth as "child abuse" that required an investigation from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Families of trans youth filed lawsuits, and a Texas judge declared the directive to be unconstitutional. There is currently a halt on any parental investigations until at least July when a trial will be held.