Twitter reacts to Patriots drafting Houston CB Marcus Jones
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New England PatriotsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The New England Patriots made their final selection of Day 2 when they added Houston cornerback and return man Marcus Jones. While the Patriots were slated to have two third-round picks, New England elected to trade back with the Carolina Panthers, who then sent a 2023 third-rounder to the Patriots. That made Jones the only third-rounder for New England in 2022.
He is likely to work his way up the Patriots’ depth chart in 2022 as a cornerback, but may earn a starting role as a return man with nine touchdowns on punts and kickoffs during his college career. The versatile weapon drew a resoundingly positive response on Twitter.
RD 3 | PK 85 – Patriots: Marcus Jones CB/RS, Houston
As a senior in 2021, Jones was named the American Athletic Conference's Special Teams Player of the Year, while also earning second-team All-AAC honors as a cornerback.
More on Jones as a sleeper » https://t.co/j7joATHY0A pic.twitter.com/rjITLBQiNS
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 30, 2022
Do not be surprised to see Bill Belichick find ways to use Marcus Jones not only as a slot corner, but also as a receiver. He was absolutely unguardable getting in and out of his routes when he was given receiver reps at Houston. Electric with the ball in his hands.
— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 30, 2022
New #Patriots CB Marcus Jones had 12 touchdowns in his college career. One on defense, two on offense, six on kick returns and three on punt returns.
Allowed a 53.5 passer rating in 2021.
— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 30, 2022
Here is more from @JimNagy_SB, back on March 27, on why CB Marcus Jones would be an ideal Patriots fit: pic.twitter.com/3swl4vju0e
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 30, 2022
Patriots select Houston CB Marcus Jones at No. 85:
🏈 5-8, 174 pounds
🏈 Versatile defender and returner
🏈 48 tackles, 13 PBU, 5 INT in '21
🏈 Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy identified him as Patriots fit: " He’s very much like Troy Brown, just more slanted [toward] defense."
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 30, 2022
#Patriots rookie CB Marcus Jones recently underwent surgery on both shoulders to “clean them up.” Anticipated to be good to go by training camp. https://t.co/2r1hvO1GdF
— DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) April 30, 2022
Can't remember the last time the Patriots had an electric dual-threat returner
Marcus Jones had return 2 TDs off both kickoffs and punts last season pic.twitter.com/aG1zmDGnA4
— Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 30, 2022
.@AlbertBreer reveals selection of Marcus Jones 85th in the #NFLDraft and @PhilAPerry calls him a "prototypical Patriot"
Presented by John's Sewer and Drain Cleaning pic.twitter.com/R0oAauNeYS
— NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) April 30, 2022
Marcus Jones is the Paul Hornung Award winner as the most versatile player in the country. And Donny Osmond is younger than he was in the 1970s. Make of that what you will https://t.co/FHZne6MZas
— Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) April 30, 2022
Devin Hester 2.0? Nah, Marcus Jones 1.0
Dude is going to be a PROBLEM in the return game, and I like his potential on D as well. Welcome to New England, @MarcusJonesocho! #ForeverNE #NFLDraft #NFLALLDAY https://t.co/LZqIdsK86m
— Chris Otis (@OTISALLDAY) April 30, 2022
Welcome to New England Marcus Jones!!! pic.twitter.com/WCDWBAZv9c
— Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) April 30, 2022
Patriots take Houston CB Marcus Jones … a good, solid chalk pick. Future slot CB at 5-8.
— Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) April 30, 2022
The Patriots were lacking in pure speed last season across the board. Getting Tyquan Thornton and Marcus Jones is clearly a nod to that. Plus, Jones just seems like a "win at all costs" kind of player. Does EVERYTHING on the field.
— Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) April 30, 2022
BIG fan of the Marcus Jones selection. Ultra competitive, versatile, and a team captain at a position of need. Excellent value 👏🏻
— Bleed Green (@Bleed_Green_17) April 30, 2022
1
1