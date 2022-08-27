Twitter reacts to Patriots’ disappointing 23-6 loss to Raiders

The New England Patriots’ 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason finale was the train wreck you could see coming a mile away, if you’ve been paying attention to the joint practices.

Las Vegas didn’t even play many of their key starters, including Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, and they still had little issues beating the Patriots at every phase of the game.

This obviously wasn’t the New York Giants or Carolina Panthers the Patriots were facing this time out.

The Raiders are playing in the most stacked division in football, the AFC West, and they have a legitimate shot of returning to the playoffs for a second consecutive season. So the Patriots got a good look at how they match up against one of the more elite teams in the league.

And it wasn’t good.

That isn’t to suggest the team can’t turn things around. Yes, their preseason run looked ugly at times, but people would forget all of it if they turned around and knocked off the Miami Dolphins in the season-opener on September 11.

Here’s what people were saying about Friday night’s game.

Concern is growing for the Patriots, following Friday night's game

I have no idea what the New England Patriots are gonna be this season. They don’t have an identity anymore. — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) August 27, 2022

The #Raiders backups DOMINATED the offensive starters for the Patriots. It was…. shocking how bad New England looked on offense. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 27, 2022

I’ve never seen an nfl team in history judged harder based on a PRESEASON than the 22’ New England Patriots. Y’all are crazy. — Seanstorminnorman (@Seanstorminnor1) August 27, 2022

How’s all the patriot fans running him out of New England. “LET MAC COOK”… lol — TheLeftArmofGOD (@SamoanSniper_1) August 27, 2022

The #Raiders' backups really have the Patriots' starting offense in hell. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 27, 2022

Something is really not right with the Patriots. I’m officially concerned — Savage (@SavageSports_) August 27, 2022

If the Raiders 2nd team is doing this to the Patriots 1st team, it’s gonna be a loooooong day come December 18th — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) August 27, 2022

I understand it's only the preseason, but I think the Patriots offense's lack of improvement elicits concern. The unit struggled throughout training camp against its own defense, CAR and LV, and it isn't looking any better against backups in the third preseason game. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 27, 2022

Story continues

Mood watching this Patriots game… Luckily season don't start until January.. pic.twitter.com/LZPU78NAfh — Barstool Boston (@BarstoolBoston) August 27, 2022

Keep in mind, @Patriots using their first-team offense and defense……. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 27, 2022

Jarrett Stidham looked sharp. Mac Jones does not. Why? For starters, Stidham is running an offense he's been in for 4 years. Mac is running an offense he's been in for 4 months. But when they go pre-spring install, Mac and the "O" look just fine. #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 27, 2022

Turns out Brian Hoyer is not expendable. #Patriots

pic.twitter.com/qhezgd57N9 — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 27, 2022

Can’t take anything away from what Bill Belichick has done as a HC in the league. With that being said, it’s really hard not to question Wtf he is doing with this offense. Very meh weapons, OL not looking great & Matt Patricia is overseeing this offense? Idk man… idk… — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 27, 2022

EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Bill Belichick meets former Pats OC & current Raiders coach Josh McDaniels at midfield following their preseason matchup #foreverNE #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/7zMctVjOpQ — Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) August 27, 2022

Has the brain drain of Bill Belichick's staff finally caught up to him? He is the GOAT of NFL coaches, but it would APPEAR, that all is not well in Boston. #OUCH — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) August 27, 2022

Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches ever. With that said, he’s out of his damn mind if he thinks Matt Patricia and Joe Judge are the right people to run the Patriots offense. I feel bad for Mac Jones. — Austin (@AustinPlanet) August 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire