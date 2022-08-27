Twitter reacts to Patriots’ disappointing 23-6 loss to Raiders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordy McElroy
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The New England Patriots’ 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason finale was the train wreck you could see coming a mile away, if you’ve been paying attention to the joint practices.

Las Vegas didn’t even play many of their key starters, including Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, and they still had little issues beating the Patriots at every phase of the game.

This obviously wasn’t the New York Giants or Carolina Panthers the Patriots were facing this time out.

The Raiders are playing in the most stacked division in football, the AFC West, and they have a legitimate shot of returning to the playoffs for a second consecutive season. So the Patriots got a good look at how they match up against one of the more elite teams in the league.

And it wasn’t good.

That isn’t to suggest the team can’t turn things around. Yes, their preseason run looked ugly at times, but people would forget all of it if they turned around and knocked off the Miami Dolphins in the season-opener on September 11.

Here’s what people were saying about Friday night’s game.

Concern is growing for the Patriots, following Friday night's game

 

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

Recommended Stories