Twitter reacts to Patriots’ defensive destruction of Colts

1
Jordy McElroy
·4 min read

It was a defensive soiree for the New England Patriots, and everybody was invited in Sunday’s 26-3 blowout victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

They eviscerated the Colts offensive line and treated second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger like a crash test dummy with a whopping nine sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

It was complete domination.

Linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche led the way with a combined six sacks in the game. That effort came on a day when the offense couldn’t get much going with Mac Jones as the starting quarterback. They did enough to avoid turning the ball over, and kicker Nick Folk was once again the hero with 14 points coming off his leg.

But the story of Sunday’s game was clearly about the Patriots’ suffocating defense and how they completely shut down the Colts at Gillette Stadium. Here’s was people are saying on Twitter about the game.

 

