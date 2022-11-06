Twitter reacts to Patriots’ defensive destruction of Colts

It was a defensive soiree for the New England Patriots, and everybody was invited in Sunday’s 26-3 blowout victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

They eviscerated the Colts offensive line and treated second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger like a crash test dummy with a whopping nine sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

It was complete domination.

Linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche led the way with a combined six sacks in the game. That effort came on a day when the offense couldn’t get much going with Mac Jones as the starting quarterback. They did enough to avoid turning the ball over, and kicker Nick Folk was once again the hero with 14 points coming off his leg.

But the story of Sunday’s game was clearly about the Patriots’ suffocating defense and how they completely shut down the Colts at Gillette Stadium. Here’s was people are saying on Twitter about the game.

A confident win for my beloved New England Patriots! After a terrible, stumbling start, the lads have come back and are keeping pace with the other teams in the AFC East. We have the Bye Week coming up, then will have the New York Jests … sorry, Jets at home on 11/20. https://t.co/AirofGzPVZ — Stephen ✝️♿️🎓☕️ (@StephenMozier) November 6, 2022

2023 New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels — Barry (@BarryOnHere) November 6, 2022

New England Patriots are now 5-4, and winners of 2 straight. Today their defense and special teams both played great (26-3 W). Hope next week’s bye give guys more time to get healthy and gel. Now only 2 games out of 1st in the AFC East. Keep complaining though!

—#ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/ixPV4X282P — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) November 6, 2022

Don’t look now, but here comes the New England Patriots — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) November 6, 2022

The Mighty New England Patriots (5-4) 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Colts 3

Patriots 26 — CIAggieSports 🏈 🏀 🥎 🏊‍♀️ ⚾️ (@CIAggieSports) November 6, 2022

Hey @ColinCowherd can we talk about how the New England Patriots, with a winning rec, are the worst team in the AFC East… — Kiss Your Lovers & Eat Your Wings 🙌 (@Canes_LoudMouth) November 6, 2022

Say what you want but the New England Patriots are one win back in the win column in the AFC East — Rob (@RobertP4994) November 6, 2022

MY NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS BEAT THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 26-3. AFTER THE BYE WEEK MY NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS TAKE ON THE NEW YORK JETS — Andrew Fotia (@Crush1fan) November 6, 2022

The New England Patriots are the worst in the AFC East — tino steez (@notorioussteez) November 6, 2022

It's settled, going to Vegas next month to watch @Patriots play against @Raiders because it's gonna be to cold in New England — Randy (@itsD3WzY) November 6, 2022

Patriots defense just held the Colts to 0-14 on third down. This is a historically great defense in New England this season. — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) November 6, 2022

Have you not watched the New England Patriots offense.. It’s absolutely pathetic! They play anyone else but the Colts today! They lose bad.. Keep heaping praise on these two clowns 🤡 This team is going no wear. Mac is Tony Eason in disguise! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ralph Marino (@Marino12Marino) November 6, 2022

The New England Patriots making Indianapolis Colts irrelevant…

Then

Now

Forever#ForeverNE — JoeStopper Of The JK (@joepollock47) November 6, 2022

How fitting that @Patriots second TD comes on an INT returned for 6 points by the opportunistic Jonathan Jones. New England defense has been overpowering against overmatched @Colts OL. Indy's young QB, Sam Ehlinger has been sacked NINE times in his #NFL start. — Jim Donaldson (@JimDonaldsonJr) November 6, 2022

The New England defense is doing all the dirty work and winning games. #Patriots #NFL — Amy Lawrence (@ALawRadio) November 6, 2022

What a day for Jonathan Jones, who gets a pick-six to put the #Patriots up, 26-3. His blocked punt set New England up for its only other TD of the day. — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) November 6, 2022

Story continues

How about those New England Patriots; definitely a wildcard team yes sir @Timbo7290 — JT (@travfourr) November 6, 2022

THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS DEFENSE IS HERE — Lockdown (5-4) (@lifeofbrax) November 6, 2022

The #Colts offense has been laughable today. 0/13 on third downs and the last one ends in a tipped pick-6 for the #Patriots. New England is slaughtering Indianapolis 26-3. — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) November 6, 2022

“Defense wins football games.” -New England Patriots, a Memoir. — kara lee (@itmekaralee) November 6, 2022

The @Patriots defense has sacked Sam Ehlinger 8 times today. It's the 14th time in franchise history—and just the second time since 2003—that New England has had 8+ sacks in a game.#Patriots | #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/0hf7UNXLvx — Pro Football Reference (@pfref) November 6, 2022

The Mac Jones show is officially OVER!! Don’t care that we won today, @MacJones_10 is a disappointment to the whole region of New England. Time to hang up the cleats @Patriots. — Fennis (@MarioLemieux69) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire