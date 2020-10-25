Twitter reacts to Patriots' abysmal first-half performance vs. 49ers

Justin Leger

originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were completely outclassed in the first half of Sunday's game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and the Internet let them hear about it.

The 49ers put 23 points on New England's defense, and the offense did nothing to make it competitive. Cam Newton finished the half 4-for-8 with 30 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Patriots offense had 60 total yards.

As the Pats entered the locker room trailing 23-3, Twitter had plenty to say about their lifeless performance:

Patriots fans definitely aren't used to this kind of beating.

If New England can't turn it around, it may be time to consider being sellers at this year's NFL trade deadline. It'll be interesting to see what unfolds over these next couple of weeks.