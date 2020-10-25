Twitter reacts to Patriots' abysmal first-half performance vs. 49ers

Twitter reacts to Patriots' abysmal first half vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were completely outclassed in the first half of Sunday's game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and the Internet let them hear about it.

The 49ers put 23 points on New England's defense, and the offense did nothing to make it competitive. Cam Newton finished the half 4-for-8 with 30 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Patriots offense had 60 total yards.

As the Pats entered the locker room trailing 23-3, Twitter had plenty to say about their lifeless performance:

That should be Cam's last pass of the day. They need to go to Stidham — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 25, 2020

This is an absolute gong show. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 25, 2020

This is a beating unlike one I’ve seen the past decade. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 25, 2020

Disaster of a first half for the Patriots. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 25, 2020

And the Patriots are getting freaking dusted by the Niners. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 25, 2020

From @ESPNStatsInfo: The 49ers totaled 301 yards in the 1st half. That is the most the Patriots have allowed at home in the 1st half under Bill Belichick (2000-present). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 25, 2020

patriots passing game pic.twitter.com/Yp2il7fCYO — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) October 25, 2020

#Patriots are lucky it's only 23-3. — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) October 25, 2020

The New England Jets — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) October 25, 2020

Me watching this offense: pic.twitter.com/xfyrbi7gLk — Curt Field (@curtfield13) October 25, 2020

49ers and Patriots are playing different sports right now. Speed, execution, game plan – SF is on another level.



Time for everyone to admit the Pats just don't have it this year. — Logan Reardon (@LoganReardon20) October 25, 2020

The good news: if the 49ers get 12 more points, we'll have Kyle Shanahan right where we want him... — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 25, 2020

Patriots fans definitely aren't used to this kind of beating.

If New England can't turn it around, it may be time to consider being sellers at this year's NFL trade deadline. It'll be interesting to see what unfolds over these next couple of weeks.