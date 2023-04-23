Twitter reacts to Patchy Mix’s Knockout of the Year contender over Raufeon Stots at Bellator 295

3
Mike
·3 min read

Patchy Mix delivered one of the all-time great highlights in Bellator history on Saturday when he knocked out Raufeon Stots in the Bellator 295 headliner to win the promotion’s bantamweight grand prix.

Mix (18-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) needed just 80 seconds to land a perfect knee to the chin of Stots (19-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) that put him down and out cold, giving him the interim title and $1 million grand prix win in the main event at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Mix’s Knockout of the Year contender at Bellator 295.

Bellator

MMA Junkie

Scott Coker

Dan Tom

Mike Bohn

Cris Cyborg

Bellator

Jeremy Kennedy

Scott Coker

MMA Junkie

Bellator

Casey O'Neill

John Morgan

Aljamain Sterling

E. Casey Leydon

Sean Sheehan

Bellator

Chris Curtis

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie