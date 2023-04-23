Twitter reacts to Patchy Mix’s Knockout of the Year contender over Raufeon Stots at Bellator 295
Patchy Mix delivered one of the all-time great highlights in Bellator history on Saturday when he knocked out Raufeon Stots in the Bellator 295 headliner to win the promotion’s bantamweight grand prix.
Mix (18-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) needed just 80 seconds to land a perfect knee to the chin of Stots (19-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) that put him down and out cold, giving him the interim title and $1 million grand prix win in the main event at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Mix’s Knockout of the Year contender at Bellator 295.
Bellator
IT'S A FIGHT! 🔥#Bellator295 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/TGfVhYLT4I
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2023
MMA Junkie
Patchy Mix landed a KO of the Year contender on Raufeon Stots to win the $1 million Bellator bantamweight grand prix. 💰#Bellator295 | Full story: https://t.co/wtSVVHjufU pic.twitter.com/f5DpXOlWWr
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 23, 2023
Scott Coker
!!!!!!!! #Bellator295
— Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) April 23, 2023
Dan Tom
Wow! Clean knee for the KO by Mix for the cool million! My gawd. #Bellator295
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) April 23, 2023
Mike Bohn
Patchy Mix puts Raufeon Stots out COLD with a KO of the Year candidate. Vicious. He’s the new Bellator interim bantamweight champ and wins the $1 million Grand Prix #Belaltor295
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) April 23, 2023
Cris Cyborg
Wow! Brutal. Meu deus. @BellatorMMA @combate
— CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) April 23, 2023
Bellator
OUT COLD! 😱@TeamMixMMA KNOCKS OUT @RaufeonStots to win the #BellatorBWGP $1,000,000 crown.#Bellator295 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/l0smOYG2yr
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2023
Jeremy Kennedy
Hollllyy shit 😬 @TeamMixMMA
— Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) April 23, 2023
Scott Coker
.@TeamMixMMA is the @BellatorMMA Bantamweight World Grand Prix Champion #bellator295 pic.twitter.com/wqrJJ8mE7c
— Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) April 23, 2023
MMA Junkie
#Bellator295 results: Patchy Mix (@TeamMixMMA) def. Raufeon Stots via knockout (knee) – Round 1, 1:20; to win bantamweight grand prix and interim title
Full coverage: https://t.co/wtSVVHk25s pic.twitter.com/p4T46e3VzT
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 23, 2023
Bellator
😱 @TeamMixMMA's KO is even more INSANE in slow motion!#Bellator295 | LIVE NOW | @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/w5IzmqifGl
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2023
Casey O'Neill
Damn ! @tatianaufc had been telling me she thought a knee and look at that 😱 https://t.co/aTiCrpH4xe
— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) April 23, 2023
John Morgan
Stots, Magomedov, Horiguchi. That is an insane run. #Bellator295
— John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) April 23, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
PATCHY!!! #Bellator295
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 23, 2023
E. Casey Leydon
I won’t argue if you rank Patchy Mix as the best 135er in the world
— E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) April 23, 2023
Sean Sheehan
Bantamweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, light-heavyweight.
There's *a case* for Bellator having the best fighter in the world in all of those divisions right now.
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) April 23, 2023
Bellator
HE'S HIM!
Patchy Mix is your #BellatorBWGP Champion 👏#Bellator295 pic.twitter.com/LV0tbicwFP
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2023
This is what this moment means for Patchy Mix.#Bellator295 pic.twitter.com/RwePbbrV1N
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 23, 2023
Chris Curtis
BTW my boy just became a millionaire!!!!! PATCHY MIX!!!! https://t.co/fdTB9nO7Ht
— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) April 23, 2023