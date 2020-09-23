Twitter reacts to the passing of Bears legend RB Gale Sayers

Brendan Sugrue

Chicago Bears fans around the world are reacting to the sad news that Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77.

The “Kansas Comet” was one of the most electrifying players in NFL history, let alone Bears history, setting the league on fire in the 1960s with his play and totaling 2,272 all-purpose yards in his rookie season. Sayers would burn bright during his seven seasons with the Bears, but had his career cut short due to injuries. The running back was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 and was the youngest player ever inducted.

In 2013, Sayers was diagnosed with dementia, likely due to head injuries sustained in the NFL, according to his wife. He passed away on Wednesday morning.

Bears and NFL fans are sharing their thoughts about the Bears legend as news broke of his death.