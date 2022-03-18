Twitter reacts to Panthers losing out on Deshaun Watson sweepstakes
Our long national nightmare is over—well, at least it is for the Carolina Panthers.
On Thursday night, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson opted not to waive his no-trade clause for Carolina—effectively ending their chances at a deal for the three-time Pro Bowler. And—of course—fans, pundits and players alike took to Twitter to react.
Here are the best of those reactions.
The @Panthers first play against Deshaun Watson next season pic.twitter.com/HiA96glMB4
— Daran 🤦🏾♂️ (@DaranFaust) March 18, 2022
The Panthers to Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/tuTC659CYs
— deeya (@ddmoney30) March 18, 2022
Panthers fans who was just defending Deshaun Watson and begging for him to come to Carolina just a couples days ago explaining why he deserves to go to jail pic.twitter.com/MJiAiyQIG4
— Hershey (@Hershayy_) March 18, 2022
Panthers had the best trade offers for Matt Stafford and Deshaun Watson
Both said no
I don’t even think Stafford had a NTC😂
— Ryan (@freewi11y95) March 18, 2022
This is what Deshaun Watson was greeted with for the Panthers presentation.
Why is ANYONE surprised? 🤣 https://t.co/jaERmqIPK9 pic.twitter.com/pHLzkwWMW4
— ⚛ Wíñńïňğ Čúłťůřē ⚛ (@BigCheeseTC) March 18, 2022
i feel like we just won Russian roulette https://t.co/KSZPvKBpMS
— The Charlotte Sports Despair (@SportsDespair) March 18, 2022
The Panthers spent the last 400 days attempting to trade for Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford & dreaming of Aaron Rodgers
Now they enter 2022 with Sam Darnold & _____
Pathetic
A monumental failure, and a major reason why they have taken steps back for two straight seasons
— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 17, 2022
David Tepper coming out of his office to receive the bronze medal in the Deshaun Watson Olympics. pic.twitter.com/0crV1wKmPb
— John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) March 17, 2022
Trapped in a straitjacket, the Carolina Panthers slowly rock back and forth mumbling to themselves.
They've been like this for days, and they only mention two words over and over:
Deshaun Watson.
They have been broken. https://t.co/tKbyKWm6T9
— UrinatingSeethe (@UrinatingTree) March 18, 2022
My read is that many #Panthers fans feel:
1. Relieved Watson/baggage/implications are not coming to CLT
2. Concerned team was willing to overlook 22 suits for sexual assault/harassment just because of no criminal charges
3. Frustrated team put itself in position to be denied
— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 18, 2022
Wishfully Thinking Huh?? 🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/ojryeOA9Sr
— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) March 18, 2022
Oof.
— Morgan Fox (@AyyyeeeMoFox) March 18, 2022
We got the play Deshawn and Brady in the division pic.twitter.com/V1f2FNoC18
— charles johnson (@randywattson) March 18, 2022
