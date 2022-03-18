Twitter reacts to Panthers losing out on Deshaun Watson sweepstakes

In this article:

Our long national nightmare is over—well, at least it is for the Carolina Panthers.

On Thursday night, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson opted not to waive his no-trade clause for Carolina—effectively ending their chances at a deal for the three-time Pro Bowler. And—of course—fans, pundits and players alike took to Twitter to react.

Here are the best of those reactions.

The @Panthers first play against Deshaun Watson next season pic.twitter.com/HiA96glMB4 — Daran 🤦🏾‍♂️ (@DaranFaust) March 18, 2022

The Panthers to Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/tuTC659CYs — deeya (@ddmoney30) March 18, 2022

Panthers fans who was just defending Deshaun Watson and begging for him to come to Carolina just a couples days ago explaining why he deserves to go to jail pic.twitter.com/MJiAiyQIG4 — Hershey (@Hershayy_) March 18, 2022

Panthers had the best trade offers for Matt Stafford and Deshaun Watson Both said no I don’t even think Stafford had a NTC😂 — Ryan (@freewi11y95) March 18, 2022

This is what Deshaun Watson was greeted with for the Panthers presentation. Why is ANYONE surprised? 🤣 https://t.co/jaERmqIPK9 pic.twitter.com/pHLzkwWMW4 — ⚛ Wíñńïňğ Čúłťůřē ⚛ (@BigCheeseTC) March 18, 2022

i feel like we just won Russian roulette https://t.co/KSZPvKBpMS — The Charlotte Sports Despair (@SportsDespair) March 18, 2022

The Panthers spent the last 400 days attempting to trade for Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford & dreaming of Aaron Rodgers Now they enter 2022 with Sam Darnold & _____ Pathetic A monumental failure, and a major reason why they have taken steps back for two straight seasons — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 17, 2022

David Tepper coming out of his office to receive the bronze medal in the Deshaun Watson Olympics. pic.twitter.com/0crV1wKmPb — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) March 17, 2022

Trapped in a straitjacket, the Carolina Panthers slowly rock back and forth mumbling to themselves. They've been like this for days, and they only mention two words over and over: Deshaun Watson. They have been broken. https://t.co/tKbyKWm6T9 — UrinatingSeethe (@UrinatingTree) March 18, 2022

My read is that many #Panthers fans feel: 1. Relieved Watson/baggage/implications are not coming to CLT 2. Concerned team was willing to overlook 22 suits for sexual assault/harassment just because of no criminal charges 3. Frustrated team put itself in position to be denied — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 18, 2022

Oof. — Morgan Fox (@AyyyeeeMoFox) March 18, 2022

We got the play Deshawn and Brady in the division pic.twitter.com/V1f2FNoC18 — charles johnson (@randywattson) March 18, 2022

[listicle id=651151]

1

1