Twitter reacts to Panthers HC Matt Rhule at Annual League Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Rhule
    American football coach

Everybody’s favorite part of the NFL’s Annual League Meeting took place on Monday afternoon, when the game’s head coaches got together for their big class photo. And Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, for better or for worse, absolutely stole the show.

Here’s the best of Twitter’s vulturous humorous reactions to Rhule’s “rockstar” look.

[listicle id=651603]

1

1

Recommended Stories