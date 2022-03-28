Twitter reacts to Panthers HC Matt Rhule at Annual League Meeting

Everybody’s favorite part of the NFL’s Annual League Meeting took place on Monday afternoon, when the game’s head coaches got together for their big class photo. And Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, for better or for worse, absolutely stole the show.

Here’s the best of Twitter’s vulturous humorous reactions to Rhule’s “rockstar” look.

Matt Rhule stands like a NPC https://t.co/6MqkKvPCbh — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) March 28, 2022

we gotta get matt rhule some new pants https://t.co/0NXzLVdXc5 — charles (mourning adolescence) mcdonald (@FourVerts) March 28, 2022

Rhule's ironing board was utilized less than TMJ — The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) March 28, 2022

Judging by the wrinkles, these are Matt Rhule’s *favorite* pants and he wears them six days a week. pic.twitter.com/RCwzf7lvmP — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) March 28, 2022

Coaches photo takeaways: – Matt Rhule's pants are like 4 sizes too long

– Mike McDaniel is wearing a see-through shirt

– Josh McDaniels lookin' swole

– Sean McVay: a king pic.twitter.com/n49M0z8TPd — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 28, 2022

Most likely to yell “Bro” – Kliff Kingsbury

Ready to go – Matt Rhule

Most likely to be late – Sean Mcvay

Ready to change the music – Lovie Smith https://t.co/nYNuE1iP5Z — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 28, 2022

Matt Rhule’s shoes look orthopedic — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 28, 2022

Matt Rhule looks like hes literaly Vrables puppet pic.twitter.com/GlVlmVpIfH — PFTCommenter (Carson Wentz num.1 superfan) (@PFTCommenter) March 28, 2022

Matt Rhule looks like a substitute teacher who can't find the video he was supposed to play during first period. pic.twitter.com/cxOuW4m6ax — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 28, 2022

Matt Rhule looks like he’s posing for his fifth grade yearbook photo https://t.co/2jsCJWvUjL — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) March 28, 2022

Mike Vrabel, Matt Rhule and Nathaniel Hackett look like someone in the coaches picture just let one loose around them pic.twitter.com/Hb20wiVxff — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) March 28, 2022

[listicle id=651603]

1

1