Twitter reacts to the Packers selecting three Big Ten players

While the Green Bay Packers did not select any Wisconsin Badgers in this year’s NFL draft, they did take a pair of players that many Badger fans will be very familiar with.

It started in the first round, as the Packers selected Iowa linebacker Lukas Van Ness with the No. 13 overall pick.

Overall, the Packers took three former Big Ten stars, including a player who had a game-winning catch against Wisconsin last season. The third? A quarterback that Wisconsin fans will remember well from his days in the Big Ten East.

Here is a look at the Big Ten talent they selected and how fans reacted on social media:

First round, No. 13 overall: Linebacker Lukas Van Ness from Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes defenders Joe Evans (13) Lukas Van Ness (91) Seth Benson (44) and Kaevon Merriweather (26) celebrate a safety against Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum during a NCAA non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Packers went Big Ten with their first selection. Iowa linebackers are usually a good bet.

Second round, No. 50 overall: wide receiver Jayden Reed from Michigan State

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) catches a touchdown pass in spite of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) in a second overtime period to win the game, 34-28, at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Reed had a game-winning catch in overtime against Wisconsin last season. He now heads to the Badger State.

Fifth round, No. 149 overall: quarterback Sean Clifford from Penn State

Oct 1, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Northwestern 17-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Clifford was a mainstay at Penn State throughout his career, and led the Nittany Lions to a number of marquee wins. The Packers are in need of a backup quarterback and may have found one in Clifford.

