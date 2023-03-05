Twitter reacts to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud’s NFL combine throwing session

Although Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud didn’t run through most of the tests while at the NFL combine, all eyes were on him as they prepared to throw to the bevy of wide receivers in attendance.

Many saw what we have over the course of the last two seasons; precise accuracy and ball placement. Stroud did nothing that many Buckeye fans hadn’t witnessed throughout his two years as a starter in Columbus.

Plenty of analysts were buzzing after Stroud’s throwing session and it’s safe to say he put on a show and there should be no questions about his ability to move the ball through the air at the next level. Find out below some of the best reactions to Stroud’s impressive performance on social media.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III

Breakdown

No disagreement here, Stroud was everything that RG III said.

Arm strength

Breakdown

If you were like me, it never seemed like Stroud had elite arm strength but these numbers show a much different story. He has a cannon for a right arm.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah

Breakdown

We weren’t surprised.

Video backing up Jeremiah

Breakdown

Stroud went rapid-fire and made all the throws.

ESPN’s Matt Miller

Breakdown

They have pretty good chemistry together.

Fantasy Pro’s Derek Brown

Breakdown

We know, we’ve seen it for a while.

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler

Breakdown

Stroud can make all the throws.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid

Breakdown

SP1 is pretty similar to QB1 right?

Hooked on Fantasy’s Luke Sawhook

Breakdown

What a pretty throw.

NFL Network’s Michael Florio

Breakdown

Safest best or best bet?

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner

Breakdown

Pretty good or really good? I’d say really, really good.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm

Breakdown

“Nice day” might be an understatement.

