Twitter reacts to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud’s NFL combine throwing session

Although Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud didn’t run through most of the tests while at the NFL combine, all eyes were on him as they prepared to throw to the bevy of wide receivers in attendance.

Many saw what we have over the course of the last two seasons; precise accuracy and ball placement. Stroud did nothing that many Buckeye fans hadn’t witnessed throughout his two years as a starter in Columbus.

Plenty of analysts were buzzing after Stroud’s throwing session and it’s safe to say he put on a show and there should be no questions about his ability to move the ball through the air at the next level. Find out below some of the best reactions to Stroud’s impressive performance on social media.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III

CJ Stroud putting on a masterclass of throwing the football at the NFL Combine. Balance, delivery and pace on every throw has been flawless. @CJ7STROUD — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 4, 2023

Breakdown

No disagreement here, Stroud was everything that RG III said.

Arm strength

NFL Combine Fastest Velocity: -Dorian Thompson-Robinson: 62 MPH

-Tom Brady at age 41: 61 MPH

-Anthony Richardson: 60 MPH

-CJ Stroud: 59 MPH

-Stetson Bennett: 59 MPH

-Will Levis: 59 MPH pic.twitter.com/aacj0ouHLn — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 4, 2023

Breakdown

If you were like me, it never seemed like Stroud had elite arm strength but these numbers show a much different story. He has a cannon for a right arm.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah

CJ Stroud is having one of the best throwing sessions I’ve seen at the Combine. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 4, 2023

Breakdown

We weren’t surprised.

Video backing up Jeremiah

Breakdown

Stroud went rapid-fire and made all the throws.

ESPN’s Matt Miller

Great day for Ohio State. CJ Stroud and JSN looked phenomenal. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 4, 2023

Breakdown

They have pretty good chemistry together.

Fantasy Pro’s Derek Brown

CJ Stroud’s film is littered with special throws. If the combine is changing your thoughts on him then… Ya really missed something on your eval. — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) March 4, 2023

Breakdown

We know, we’ve seen it for a while.

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler

Hell of a day for CJ Stroud. Was as advertised. pic.twitter.com/TBcoXBXROm — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023

Breakdown

Stroud can make all the throws.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid

Sitting right behind CJ Stroud. Best way to describe him throwing the football is like watching an ace pitcher. Natural, effortless and precise. Can hit any part of the strike zone. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 4, 2023

Breakdown

SP1 is pretty similar to QB1 right?

Hooked on Fantasy’s Luke Sawhook

My view of CJ Stroud throwing these deep balls 🥵😍 pic.twitter.com/VH39ycsGq7 — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) March 4, 2023

Breakdown

What a pretty throw.

NFL Network’s Michael Florio

Perfect placement by CJ Stroud but that’s no surprise as it’s all he puts on tape. He remains the safest bet of this QB class pic.twitter.com/sASuFiz3qh — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) March 4, 2023

Breakdown

Safest best or best bet?

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner

CJ Stroud: Feeling good. Pretttttty pretty good. pic.twitter.com/fQS7btL2k2 — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) March 4, 2023

Breakdown

Pretty good or really good? I’d say really, really good.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm

Stroud very solid last session. Nice day so far — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 4, 2023

Breakdown

“Nice day” might be an understatement.

