Twitter reacts to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud’s NFL combine throwing session
Although Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud didn’t run through most of the tests while at the NFL combine, all eyes were on him as they prepared to throw to the bevy of wide receivers in attendance.
Many saw what we have over the course of the last two seasons; precise accuracy and ball placement. Stroud did nothing that many Buckeye fans hadn’t witnessed throughout his two years as a starter in Columbus.
Plenty of analysts were buzzing after Stroud’s throwing session and it’s safe to say he put on a show and there should be no questions about his ability to move the ball through the air at the next level. Find out below some of the best reactions to Stroud’s impressive performance on social media.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III
CJ Stroud putting on a masterclass of throwing the football at the NFL Combine. Balance, delivery and pace on every throw has been flawless. @CJ7STROUD
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 4, 2023
Breakdown
No disagreement here, Stroud was everything that RG III said.
Arm strength
NFL Combine Fastest Velocity:
-Dorian Thompson-Robinson: 62 MPH
-Tom Brady at age 41: 61 MPH
-Anthony Richardson: 60 MPH
-CJ Stroud: 59 MPH
-Stetson Bennett: 59 MPH
-Will Levis: 59 MPH pic.twitter.com/aacj0ouHLn
— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 4, 2023
Breakdown
If you were like me, it never seemed like Stroud had elite arm strength but these numbers show a much different story. He has a cannon for a right arm.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah
CJ Stroud is having one of the best throwing sessions I’ve seen at the Combine.
— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 4, 2023
Breakdown
We weren’t surprised.
Video backing up Jeremiah
"CJ Stroud is having one of the best throwing sessions I’ve seen at the Combine." – @MoveTheSticks @CJ7STROUD | @OhioStateFB
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/SFkqZyKj8j
— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Breakdown
Stroud went rapid-fire and made all the throws.
ESPN’s Matt Miller
Great day for Ohio State.
CJ Stroud and JSN looked phenomenal.
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 4, 2023
Breakdown
They have pretty good chemistry together.
Fantasy Pro’s Derek Brown
CJ Stroud’s film is littered with special throws. If the combine is changing your thoughts on him then…
Ya really missed something on your eval.
— Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) March 4, 2023
Breakdown
We know, we’ve seen it for a while.
The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler
Hell of a day for CJ Stroud. Was as advertised. pic.twitter.com/TBcoXBXROm
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 4, 2023
Breakdown
Stroud can make all the throws.
ESPN’s Jordan Reid
Sitting right behind CJ Stroud. Best way to describe him throwing the football is like watching an ace pitcher. Natural, effortless and precise. Can hit any part of the strike zone.
— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 4, 2023
Breakdown
SP1 is pretty similar to QB1 right?
Hooked on Fantasy’s Luke Sawhook
My view of CJ Stroud throwing these deep balls 🥵😍 pic.twitter.com/VH39ycsGq7
— Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) March 4, 2023
Breakdown
What a pretty throw.
NFL Network’s Michael Florio
Perfect placement by CJ Stroud but that’s no surprise as it’s all he puts on tape. He remains the safest bet of this QB class pic.twitter.com/sASuFiz3qh
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) March 4, 2023
Breakdown
Safest best or best bet?
The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner
CJ Stroud: Feeling good. Pretttttty pretty good. pic.twitter.com/fQS7btL2k2
— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) March 4, 2023
Breakdown
Pretty good or really good? I’d say really, really good.
NFL.com’s Eric Edholm
Stroud very solid last session. Nice day so far
— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 4, 2023
Breakdown
“Nice day” might be an understatement.
