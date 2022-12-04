Twitter reacts to Ohio State making the College Football Playoff
Buckeye Nation had to feel pretty good about Ohio State football’s chances of making the College Football Playoff, but there was a bit of a sigh of relief when the final CFP rankings were revealed on Sunday and the Buckeyes checked in at No. 4.
Ohio State fans, players, coaches, and national and local media members were celebratory when the news came down and many took to social media to let the world know their feelings about a second lease on life. And it was quick, decisive, and overwhelming.
Here is a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter after Ohio State was included in the final four teams of the College Football Playoff.
The tweet from Ohio State
IN.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/yHRJ2x2w3J
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 4, 2022
Bring it on
Time for Ohio State to put their big boy pants on. Headed to the heart of the south. Better come in there disciplined and ready to swing back. If you scared go to church!
— jbook™ (@jbook37) December 4, 2022
Stated subtly again
THE BUCKEYES ARE IN‼️🤪
More information to come. Stay tuned🔥#GoBucks | @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/HBnzHjb8YG
— Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) December 4, 2022
From the decision makers themselves
December 4️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings 🏈🏆
4️⃣. Ohio State // @OhioStateFB // #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/yfDMIEnnL3
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 4, 2022
History repeating?
Last time @OhioStateFB was No. 4 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ze0POFBYuA
— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) December 4, 2022
The Peach Bowl is ready for the matchup
𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐘’𝐑𝐄 𝐈𝐍.
#4 Ohio State and #1 Georgia will face off in the @CFBPlayoff Semifinal at the #CFAPeachBowl 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cq1HsWMGZX
— Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 4, 2022
TBDBITL is ready as well!
Off to the Peach State for the Peach Bowl! See you in Atlanta for a New Year's Eve bash! #GoBucks🍑 pic.twitter.com/RNr7hoSQWu
— The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) December 4, 2022
Time to get after it
Ohio State, your moment of redemption is at hand. Seize it.
— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 4, 2022
It should be good theatre
C.J. Stroud and those Ohio State weapons vs. Georgia’s defense.
I can’t wait.
— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 4, 2022
Miya Williams will be ready
All we needed 😁
— “Chop” 🐶 (@Miyannnn3) December 4, 2022
Former players chiming in
LFG
— Teradja Mitchell (@teeraaw__) December 4, 2022
This would be unbelievable honestly
Big Ten Champs: Michigan
National Champs: Ohio State
— Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 4, 2022
Another former Buckeye weighing in
Stay in the moment, all focus on beating UGA!
— Tracy Sprinkle | CEO (@TSprinkle93) December 4, 2022
Maybe?
2014 Vibes
— Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) December 3, 2022
This former Heisman winner loves the matchup
Georgia vs Ohio State is……..interesting!
— Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 4, 2022
