Twitter reacts to Ohio State making the College Football Playoff

Buckeye Nation had to feel pretty good about Ohio State football’s chances of making the College Football Playoff, but there was a bit of a sigh of relief when the final CFP rankings were revealed on Sunday and the Buckeyes checked in at No. 4.

Ohio State fans, players, coaches, and national and local media members were celebratory when the news came down and many took to social media to let the world know their feelings about a second lease on life. And it was quick, decisive, and overwhelming.

Here is a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter after Ohio State was included in the final four teams of the College Football Playoff.

The tweet from Ohio State

Bring it on

Time for Ohio State to put their big boy pants on. Headed to the heart of the south. Better come in there disciplined and ready to swing back. If you scared go to church! — jbook™ (@jbook37) December 4, 2022

Stated subtly again

From the decision makers themselves

History repeating?

Last time @OhioStateFB was No. 4 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ze0POFBYuA — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) December 4, 2022

The Peach Bowl is ready for the matchup

𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐘’𝐑𝐄 𝐈𝐍. #4 Ohio State and #1 Georgia will face off in the @CFBPlayoff Semifinal at the #CFAPeachBowl 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cq1HsWMGZX — Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 4, 2022

TBDBITL is ready as well!

Off to the Peach State for the Peach Bowl! See you in Atlanta for a New Year's Eve bash! #GoBucks🍑 pic.twitter.com/RNr7hoSQWu — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) December 4, 2022

Time to get after it

Ohio State, your moment of redemption is at hand. Seize it. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 4, 2022

It should be good theatre

C.J. Stroud and those Ohio State weapons vs. Georgia’s defense. I can’t wait. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 4, 2022

Miya Williams will be ready

All we needed 😁 — “Chop” 🐶 (@Miyannnn3) December 4, 2022

Former players chiming in

LFG — Teradja Mitchell (@teeraaw__) December 4, 2022

This would be unbelievable honestly

Big Ten Champs: Michigan

National Champs: Ohio State — Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 4, 2022

Another former Buckeye weighing in

Stay in the moment, all focus on beating UGA! — Tracy Sprinkle | CEO (@TSprinkle93) December 4, 2022

Maybe?

2014 Vibes — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) December 3, 2022

This former Heisman winner loves the matchup

Georgia vs Ohio State is……..interesting! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 4, 2022

