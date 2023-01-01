Twitter reacts to Ohio State loss to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, 42-41 in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Ohio State played much better than most experts expected, but with multiple leads throughout the game with some being by double digits, it is a bit deflating to think of what might have been. Ohio State had a few ups and downs, but there is no doubt that one of the biggest obstacles was the Marvin Harrison Jr. injury.

C.J. Stroud showed how great this offense could be when he uses his legs and it is upsetting to think of what this team could have accomplished with a healthy roster and a running Stroud against Michigan, but let’s dive into the latest reactions from Twitter.

Close call

Yeah, so this was kinda important. pic.twitter.com/nXguEWNqdH — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) January 1, 2023

Happy New Year

I'm fine with the CFP on New Year's Eve if we time the game-deciding play with the ball drop like that every year. That was exhilarating. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 1, 2023

Heartbreaking

Noah Ruggles’ 50-yard field goal attempt is no good, and Georgia will win the game 42-41. Ohio State’s season ends in heartbreaking fashion. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 1, 2023

Respect

Ohio State deserves everyone’s respect. What a game Ryan Day’s team played when everyone — myself included — counted them out. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 1, 2023

Rough day for the Big Ten

Michigan and Ohio State fans. pic.twitter.com/KtmYarU3Cd — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) January 1, 2023

C.J. Stroud's last game was one of his best

This feels about right

Ohio State fans are dead pic.twitter.com/YQNEfxcVCd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2023

Depending on how you look at it, this couldn't have been timed any better

By request, here is the multicam view of the feed from Times Square, All-22, and ESPN, Georgia, and Ohio State radio calls, as it happened onscreen live: pic.twitter.com/k775T4VNTo — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2023

Kirby with some honesty

“Ohio State probably deserved to win the game” -Kirby Smartpic.twitter.com/j6naNge51A — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 1, 2023

He didn't know

"When we scored, I was scared to death because [Ohio State] played a hell of a game on offense." Stetson Bennett on Georgia's game-winning TD drive. pic.twitter.com/loHcFpLLbe — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2023

Truth

Noah Ruggles has been a phenomenal kicker for Ohio State over the years. His career should not be reflected on that one kick. Gotta feel for him. — Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) January 1, 2023

Skip Bayless with a non-bad take

It feels like Ohio State did everything but win that game. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 1, 2023

Thanks from B1G Brother

As always, Joel Klatt sums it all up perfectly

That #PeachBowl was fantastic!

– @GeorgiaFootball made clutch 4th quarter plays

– Stroud was fabulous and almost pulled it off with make shift skill group for @OhioStateFB

– Kirby TO on fake punt saved the game

– No one knows what Targeting is or how to officiate it — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 1, 2023

Couldn't agree more

The Ohio State defense has felt broken for like a decade. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 1, 2023

One to sign off with

Fought until the very end. FINAL

OSU: 41

UGA: 42#GoBucks — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 1, 2023

