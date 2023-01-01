Twitter reacts to Ohio State loss to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Josh Keatley
·3 min read

The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, 42-41 in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Ohio State played much better than most experts expected, but with multiple leads throughout the game with some being by double digits, it is a bit deflating to think of what might have been. Ohio State had a few ups and downs, but there is no doubt that one of the biggest obstacles was the Marvin Harrison Jr. injury.

C.J. Stroud showed how great this offense could be when he uses his legs and it is upsetting to think of what this team could have accomplished with a healthy roster and a running Stroud against Michigan, but let’s dive into the latest reactions from Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

