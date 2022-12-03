Twitter reacts to Ohio State’s CFP chances after Utah upsets USC

Michael Chen
·4 min read

This is exactly what the Buckeyes were looking for, Utah to upset USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. The game was in its waning moments when plenty of people took to Twitter to voice how they feel the committee will react on Sunday when the field of four is announced. If Twitter is correct, it looks like Ryan Day will make the College Football Playoff for the second time in his Ohio State coach career.

It’s not a done deal, but we have a pretty good feeling about some celebrations taking place in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Sunday. For now, though, there were plenty of celebrations from Buckeye Nation on Twitter. Find out below the best reactions to Utah defeating USC and how they feel it will shake out for Ohio State.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel

Egbuka wants a second chance

Reddit College Football

Marvin Harrison, Jr. is ready

Former Heisman winning quarterback Robert Griffin III

Pro Football Focus

NFL Networks’ Rich Eisen

Fox Sports Joel Klatt

CBS Sports Danny Kannell

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde

Lake Kick’s Josh Pate

On3’s Shannon Terry

More than one Buckeye player had a subtle celebration

This guy knows a thing or two about getting into the College Football Playoff

We couldn't agree more!

Now THAT would be something

Everyone with scarlet and gray in their blood became a Utah fan on Friday night

Even Michigan media members are salivating about the possibilities

Time to get the CFP Baby!

Fingers crossed from Mr. recruiting at Ohio State

ESPN’s Heather Dinich

USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken

