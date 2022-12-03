Twitter reacts to Ohio State’s CFP chances after Utah upsets USC

This is exactly what the Buckeyes were looking for, Utah to upset USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. The game was in its waning moments when plenty of people took to Twitter to voice how they feel the committee will react on Sunday when the field of four is announced. If Twitter is correct, it looks like Ryan Day will make the College Football Playoff for the second time in his Ohio State coach career.

It’s not a done deal, but we have a pretty good feeling about some celebrations taking place in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Sunday. For now, though, there were plenty of celebrations from Buckeye Nation on Twitter. Find out below the best reactions to Utah defeating USC and how they feel it will shake out for Ohio State.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel

I’m here for a Michigan-Ohio State playoff game. Angst off the charts. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 3, 2022

Egbuka wants a second chance

Get back time — Emeka Egbuka (@emeka_egbuka) December 3, 2022

Reddit College Football

USC has clinched that, for the first time ever, the Big Ten will have 2 teams in the CFP. No Big Ten team has ever done that before, huge debut for the Trojans. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2022

Marvin Harrison, Jr. is ready

Let’s ball… — Marvin Harrison Jr. (@MarvHarrisonJr) December 3, 2022

Former Heisman winning quarterback Robert Griffin III

Ohio State now gets into the CFP. Period. End of story. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2022

Pro Football Focus

Ohio State fans rn pic.twitter.com/wqezhhA5or — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 3, 2022

NFL Networks’ Rich Eisen

Ohio State is better than USC. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 3, 2022

Fox Sports Joel Klatt

For the record: @AlabamaFTBL has no case to be included in the CFP…The committee has already told us, correctly, that @OhioStateFB is higher and there is no way Bama wins an argument over a 12 win @TCUFootball who also beat Texas in Austin. — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 3, 2022

CBS Sports Danny Kannell

I can’t stand watching teams get byes into the playoffs that don’t deserve them. Ohio State might end up winning it all. But they didn’t deserve that chance. And they absolutely shouldn’t of been given a free pass. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 3, 2022

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde

That beeping sound is Ohio State backing into the playoff. Buckeyes have led a charmed CFP existence over the years. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 3, 2022

Lake Kick’s Josh Pate

Ohio State right now pic.twitter.com/cnFTfTmbrH — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 3, 2022

On3’s Shannon Terry

Ohio State is now in the CFP. Alabama would probably be favored over every team but UGA. ❤️ CFB — Shannon Terry (@ShannonTerry) December 3, 2022

More than one Buckeye player had a subtle celebration

🤷‍♂️ — Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) December 3, 2022

This guy knows a thing or two about getting into the College Football Playoff

Idk if you guys knew but I’m a big Utah guy! Go Utes! 😂 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 3, 2022

We couldn't agree more!

Since last year championship featured two SEC teams, there’s nothing I’d love more than for this one to have two Big Ten teams… — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) December 3, 2022

Now THAT would be something

I hope the Rematch is in the Nati.. — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) December 3, 2022

Everyone with scarlet and gray in their blood became a Utah fan on Friday night

Utes baby !!!! — Haskell Garrett (@HaskellGarrett) December 3, 2022

Even Michigan media members are salivating about the possibilities

See you in LA for the Michigan-Ohio State rematch — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) December 3, 2022

Time to get the CFP Baby!

The rout is on as @Utah_Football scored again & r routing the Trojans 47-24 ! Now it is is party time for @OhioStateFB as it gets the medicine they needed to get out of the deep depression after last week’s nightmare vs rival @UMichFootball . They need to send a gift to UTAH ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 3, 2022

Fingers crossed from Mr. recruiting at Ohio State

🙏🏼 — Mark Pantoni (@markpantoni) December 3, 2022

ESPN’s Heather Dinich

Hey there, @OhioStateFB … how YOU doin … — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 3, 2022

USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken

I certainly hate that they’re going to get in after playing so poorly last week but it is what it is. https://t.co/0ccpWW2wMh — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 3, 2022

