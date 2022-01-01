Twitter reacts to Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl collapse

Nick Shepkowski
·4 min read

The more things change the more they stay the same. Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for the bayou and Marcus Freeman took over as the Fighting Irish head coach just a month ago.

Freeman’s first game came in the Fiesta Bowl and everything went swimmingly for roughly 28 minutes. And then the Irish didn’t close the first half, Oklahoma State seized the opportunity, and the Irish have yet again lost in a major bowl game.

Here is how college football Twitter reacted to the latest Fighting Irish loss in the Fiesta Bowl:

Our very own Jeff Feyerer isn't probably alone

Former Domer Mick Assaf

Former Domer Corey Mays

Under the Golden Dome podcast host Ben Belden

College Football Nerds Podcast

Kevin McGuire of Nittany Lions Wire

Ivan Maisel

Tim Bourret - ND Grad, Clemson SID

David Haugh

Former Domer Robby Toma

RedditCFB

Pro Football Focus

Sports Illustrated

2023 Notre Dame commitment Drayk Bowen

1

1

Recommended Stories