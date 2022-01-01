Twitter reacts to Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl collapse

The more things change the more they stay the same. Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for the bayou and Marcus Freeman took over as the Fighting Irish head coach just a month ago.

Freeman’s first game came in the Fiesta Bowl and everything went swimmingly for roughly 28 minutes. And then the Irish didn’t close the first half, Oklahoma State seized the opportunity, and the Irish have yet again lost in a major bowl game.

Here is how college football Twitter reacted to the latest Fighting Irish loss in the Fiesta Bowl:

Our very own Jeff Feyerer isn't probably alone

I wasn’t going to drink tonight but… pic.twitter.com/7SONu5cViS — Jeff Feyerer (@JF_Fey) January 1, 2022

Former Domer Mick Assaf

Heartbroken for this team and our seniors. One hell of a football team and one incredible group of guys. Proud of this team. Thanks for being a joy to watch this season and leaving it all on the field. — Mick Assaf (@mickassaf) January 1, 2022

Former Domer Corey Mays

I'm happy for these young men… Not the full execution you want, but… 11-2 — Corey Mays | Angel Investor | Public Speaker (@coreyisamaysing) January 1, 2022

Under the Golden Dome podcast host Ben Belden

Notre Dame has a chance to bust it open. They didn’t. They couldn’t run the ball, slow the game, etc. They couldn’t keep up with Oklahoma State’s offense and wore down real bad in the second half. Frustrating, to say the least. — Ben Belden (@realbbelden) January 1, 2022

College Football Nerds Podcast

Story continues

Notre Dame coaching staff be like: "The parent just left for Louisiana, we can do whatever we want. Any ideas?" Jack Coan: "How about, and hear me out, how about I throw it 70 times?" ND staff: pic.twitter.com/sZ5xTRY76h — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) January 1, 2022

Kevin McGuire of Nittany Lions Wire

It has been 10,227 days since Notre Dame’s last New Years Six bowl game victory. Back then, we had Bill Walsh College Football on Super Nintendo and Genesis. pic.twitter.com/b8pwbZZWZV — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 1, 2022

Ivan Maisel

Marcus Freeman is the first @NDFootball head coach to lose his debut since Lou Holtz in 1986. To be fair, Freeman lost to a top-10 team. And so did Holtz (No. 3 Michigan). — Ivan Maisel (@Ivan_Maisel) January 1, 2022

Tim Bourret - ND Grad, Clemson SID

Notre Dame blew 28-7 lead with two minutes left in first half today. Largest lead blown in a loss by ND since 1974 at USC. Late second quarter TD by Anthony Davis turned the momentum in that game too. Went from 24-0 ND lead to 55-24 loss. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 1, 2022

David Haugh

New year, new coach for Notre Dame but same result for its Jan. 1 bowl game. Irish blow 28-7 lead in Marcus Freeman’s debut, lose 37-35 to Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl. Freeman’s defense collapsed. Since last win Jan. 1, 1994, ND now 0-10 in “New Year’s 6” bowl games. Amazing. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) January 1, 2022

Former Domer Robby Toma

ND is in great hands! Tough 2nd half. But the GRIT is there! This season was fun to watch! Wish Kyren and Hamilton played, but I get the business decision! GO IRISH! — Robby Toma (@rtoma9) January 1, 2022

RedditCFB

In his very first game, Marcus Freeman has proved without a doubt that he belongs as Notre Dame HC. He follows in the footsteps of his predecessors, and the Fighting Irish fall to 0-8 in BCS/NY6 bowls. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2022

Pro Football Focus

Notre Dame in the 1st half vs 2nd half pic.twitter.com/tkhPE4MViJ — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 1, 2022

Sports Illustrated

– Notre Dame blew a 28-7 lead 😬

– Notre Dame is 0-10 in its last 10 major bowl games 🤯

– Oklahoma State is 3-0 in the Fiesta Bowl 🤠 pic.twitter.com/JrUsgT4F9a — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 1, 2022

2023 Notre Dame commitment Drayk Bowen

You can watch a game and see what is coming or you can look at results and complain. Bottom like is future is bright in the Bend #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/5tCGhHrxAm — Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) January 1, 2022

1

1