Twitter reacts: No. 2 OG Earnest Greene commits to UGA football

The country’s second-ranked offensive guard recruit, Earnest Greene, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Greene picked UGA over Texas, Alabama and Ohio State.

Greene, a four-star offensive line recruit, played high school football for St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. He committed to Georgia during the All-American Bowl on NBC. The four-star offensive guard signed with UGA in December, but did not make his decision public until Jan. 8.

The St. John Bosco star is ranked No. 41 overall in the class of 2022. Greene has great size, 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds. Greene has position versatility. Throughout high school, the four-star offensive line prospect played left and right tackle. He also played left tackle in the All-American Bowl.

Earnest Greene is the No. 3 recruit in California. He joins Brock Bowers and Kendall Milton as recent top California recruits to sign with Georgia during the Kirby Smart era. Ken Ruinard/Greenville News

Kirby Smart and Georgia have the third-ranked recruiting class in the country. Greene is UGA’s highest-ranked offensive line signee in the class of 2022.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to Greene’s commitment to the Dawgs:

GO DAWGS !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 8, 2022

Offensive lineman Earnest Greene from California who announced today he's heading to Georgia signed in the early period. The school is now announcing since he went public with his choice. https://t.co/5k94dzNFB4 — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) January 8, 2022

4 🤩 #2 IOL

Earnest Greene has committed to the DAWGS🐶 We ain’t done yet!!!! Go Dawgs pic.twitter.com/izm3Fl3j5g — 🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) January 8, 2022

BREAKING: 4 ⭐️ OT Earnest Greene has just committed to #Georgia at the All-American game! Earnest was basically down to the two national championship contenders (#Georgia and #Alabama). He also had #OhioState and #Texas hats on the table. WHAT A GET FOR THE #DAWGS‼️ pic.twitter.com/B2k9xtv8z3 — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) January 8, 2022

